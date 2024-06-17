Soon-Launching 8 New Cars From Top 4 Car Brands In India

Here we have explained about the 8 new cars that will be launched soon from India’s top 4 manufacturers Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra

Indian automotive space’s top 4 manufacturers Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors and M&M are planning to launch brand new cars soon in India and here we have brought you all the key details:

1. Mahindra Thar Armada & XUV.e8:

The Mahindra Thar Armada is slated for an August launch, offering a range of three engine options with both manual and automatic transmissions. This version will be larger than the three-door model, featuring a more opulent interior equipped with advanced technologies such as a larger touchscreen, ADAS, dual-pane sunroof and a digital console. The XUV.e8 electric SUV is also expected to launch by end-2024 and it will based on the INGLO platform while sharing several commonalities with the XUV700.

2. Tata Curvv EV & ICE, Nexon iCNG:

The electric variant of the Curvv is scheduled for release in the coming months, boasting an expected range of over 500 km. This will be followed by the introduction of the ICE version, which will feature a new 1.2L direct-injection petrol engine and a 1.5L diesel engine. The Nexon iCNG was displayed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier this year and it will be launched before the end of this year as well.

3. Hyundai Creta EV & Alcazar Facelift:

The Creta EV has been spotted testing extensively both domestically and internationally and is slated for a global debut later this year, with an India launch anticipated in early 2025. It is expected to share the electric motor from the Kona Electric and will draw significant design cues from its counterpart, the ICE Creta. This midsize electric SUV is projected to offer a range exceeding 450 km. Its features will closely align with those of the regular Creta. The facelifted Alcazar is also bound for this festive season with a myriad of revisions inside and out.

4. New Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

The new generation Dzire has already been caught testing multiple times on Indian soil and it will go on sale in the coming months in India. It is heavily inspired by the design of the new Swift but will have its differences while the features will be similar to its compact hatchback sibling. A new 1.2L Z-series petrol engine will join the lineup and a CNG variant could be offered right from the start.