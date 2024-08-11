Soon-Launching 5 New 7-Seater Cars You Should Wait For

In the coming months, at least five new 7-seater vehicles are set to be launched in India. Here we’ve compiled all the essential details you need to know

Automakers like Hyundai, Kia, JSW MG, and Jeep are expected to introduce new 7-seater vehicles in India before the end of this year and into early 2025 and here we have explained about them:

1. MG Gloster Facelift:

The new MG Gloster is poised for release in the upcoming months, featuring modest cosmetic updates and refreshed interior features. The existing engine options will be carried over, as the Gloster will continue to rival Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu MU-X, recently launched Nissan X-Trail, Skoda Kodiaq and VW Tiguan.

2. New-Gen Kia Carnival:

The fourth-generation Kia Carnival is set to arrive in the coming months, representing a significant advancement from the previous model that was available in India until last year. The exterior will feature the Opposites United design language while the cabin will boast a range of premium features. However, the 2.2L four-cylinder turbo diesel engine might continue to power the MPV which could be sold in multiple seating configurations.

3. Kia EV9:

The Kia EV9, the flagship seven-seater electric SUV, is expected to launch in India before the end of this year. Built on the E-GMP skateboard platform, it will come with premium features including a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, and more. The EV9 offers a WLTP-certified driving range of 541 km on a single charge.

4. Jeep Meridian Facelift:

The updated Jeep Meridian is slated to launch in the coming months as well, featuring visual upgrades and a more feature-packed interior with the addition of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The current powertrain options will remain unchanged. Exterior revisions will include a new grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers, and freshly styled alloy wheels.

5. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

This festive season, Hyundai will introduce the facelifted Alcazar with a thoroughly revised exterior and interior taking inspiration from the latest Creta. It will continue to be sold with a 1.5L turbo petrol and a 1.5L diesel engine.