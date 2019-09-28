Soon-Launching 2019 Hyundai Elantra Gets Blue Link Connectivity As Venue

2019 Hyundai Elantra will go on sale on October 3 and it will be offered with Blue Link connectivity enabling 34 technology-based features

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recently announced the commencement of the facelifted Elantra’s bookings and it will officially go on sale on October 3. Following the launch date, it has revealed that the executive sedan will get Blue Link connectivity that debuted in the Venue making it the first sedan in the segment to be fully connected.

It is no surprise considering that the latest Elantra sold globally gets that technology and to have a definitive edge over rivals like Honda Civic, Skoda Octavia and Toyota Corolla Altis it is much needed. Dubbed India’s ‘first fully connected’ sedan, it will be powered by BSVI compliant petrol motor.

The 2019 Hyundai Elantra comes equipped with Blue Link connectivity enabling 34 features and of them, 10 are exclusive for India according to the brand. It allows for AI-based voice recognition with Indian English support and natural language understanding as you no longer need to remember specific connects for the infotainment to understand.

The BSVI petrol engine is said to have low vibrations and efficient performance. As for safety, Auto Crash Notification (ACN), SOS/Emergency Assistance, Road Side Assistance, Panic Notification and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) are available in the 2019 Elantra enabled through Blue Link. For increased security, it gains Stolen Vehicle Tracking, Stolen Vehicle Notification and Stolen Vehicle Immobilization present in Kappa 1.0T MT& DCT.

The advanced remote functions include Remote Engine Start/Stop, Remote Climate Control, Remote Door Lock/Unlock, Remote Horn Honk & Light, Remote Vehicle Status, Find My Car and Share My Car functionalities. The Vehicle Relationship Management (VRM) composes of Auto DTC Check, Manual DTC Check, Monthly Health Report, Maintenance Alert and Driving Information/Behaviour.

The Location-Based Services (LBS) come with Push Map to car from App, Push Maps by Call Centre, Live POI Search, Live Traffic Information, Share The Destination, Live Car Tracking, Destination Set in Link with Schedule and Live Car Location Sharing. The alert services present are Geo-Fence Alert, Speed Alert, Time Fencing Alert, Valet Alert and Idle Alert.