Soon-Arriving Tata Harrier Electric SUV – All Key Details

The production-spec Tata Harrier EV will more likely be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, kicking off in just two days

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the production-ready Harrier EV in the domestic market before the end of this financial year. This much-anticipated electric SUV was first unveiled as a concept at the previous Auto Expo with its near-production version, the Harrier EV, likely making an appearance at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in New Delhi.

The Harrier EV is expected to closely resemble the prototype showcased at last year’s auto event. Spotted testing multiple times on public roads, the electric SUV is set to compete directly with the recently launched Mahindra XEV 9e, as well as upcoming models like the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, Hyundai Creta Electric, and Toyota Urban Cruiser EV.

Tata Motors previously confirmed that the Harrier EV would deliver a claimed range exceeding 500 km on a single charge. Based on the prototypes revealed, it is expected to feature an electric AWD system powered by dual electric motors, one for each axle. A recent online report suggests that the electric SUV will house a sizable 75 kWh battery pack, further enhancing its performance and range credentials.

The Tata Harrier EV is expected to be offered in the Empowered grade, featuring twin electric motors that enable an AWD setup for improved performance and versatility. Reports indicate that production of the Harrier EV is already in progress. While Tata has yet to announce its plans for the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the event is widely anticipated to serve as the launch platform for this much-awaited electric SUV.

It will feature a distinctive exterior design including a closed-off front grille, redesigned headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights, aerodynamic alloy wheels and unique LED tail lamps that set it apart from its ICE counterpart. Inside, the cabin will share several elements with the diesel-powered Harrier. Additionally, the electric SUV will come equipped with Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging capabilities.

The lower and mid-spec variants of the Tata Harrier EV are expected to feature a 60 kWh battery pack, offering a balanced mix of performance and affordability. DC fast charging will be included across the range, ensuring quick and convenient recharging. Consistent with Tata’s commitment to safety, the Harrier EV is anticipated to achieve five-star ratings in globally recognized crash test evaluations.