Soon Arriving 7 New Roadster & Scrambler Bikes – RE To TVS

Here we have brought you a rundown of the 7 new roadsters and scramblers that will be launched soon from Royal Enfield, TVS, Hero and Triumph

Over the next few months, India’s motorcycle market is set to experience a surge of new launches. Many roadsters and scramblers have already made their debut at prominent automotive events and festivals. Here’s an in-depth overview of these highly anticipated models.:

1,2&3. Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin, Guerrilla New Colour & Scram 440:

At MotoVerse 2024 in Goa, the Classic 650 Twin, Scram 400, and a matte grey colour scheme of the Guerrilla 450 made their debut. The Scram 440 stands out with a bigger engine, delivering more power and torque than the outgoing 411, which is based on the old Himalayan. Meanwhile, the Classic 650 shares several features with the Super Meteor 650. Official pricing for these models is expected to be announced within the next two months.

4. Updated TVS Ronin:

TVS Motor Company showcased the refreshed Ronin at MotoSoul 4.0 in Goa earlier this month, featuring two new colour options, updated body graphics and the addition of a dual-channel ABS system to the mid-spec variant. Pricing details are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks, perhaps at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January.

5. Triumph Scrambler 4T:

In early 2025, Triumph Motorcycles India is all set to launch the Scrambler 400T, a cost-effective alternative to the popular Scrambler 400X and it has been spotted testing a few times already. Positioned between the Speed T4 and the 400X in Triumph’s lineup, the 400T will feature simplified equipment to keep its price more competitive.

6&7. Updated Hero Mavrick & Hero Mavrick Based Scram:

Hero MotoCorp introduced four new motorcycles at EICMA in November and they are slated for an early 2025 launch in India. These include the second-generation Xpulse 210, replacing the Xpulse 200, the Xtreme 250R naked streetfighter, the XMR 250 faired supersport, and the updated Mavrick 440. These models might also make an appearance at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in Delhi.

Reports indicate that Hero will bring in a scrambler based on the Mavrick 440 sometime next year. It could get different wheels and tyres along with longer travel suspension to meet the off-roading needs. Moreover, the ground clearance and seat height could also increase.