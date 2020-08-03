Sony Will Start Testing Vision-S EV On Public Roads This Fiscal

The Vision-S concept has been built with help of automotive supplier ‘Magna International Inc’, and features technologies from Bosch, NVIDIA, Qualcomm etc

Sony Corporation took us by surprise by revealing a car at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which was held in January. Dubbed as the Vision-S, the concept was revealed as a fully-electric sedan packed with different technologies from Sony including camera sensors, entertainment systems and so on.

A new video released by Sony reveals that the Vision-S has now finally reached Tokyo for further development. The Korean manufacturer also mentioned that “the prototype vehicle is also currently under development for public road testing this fiscal year.” The video actually shows the upcoming Sony electric vehicle in all its glory, take a look –

Talking about the car, it has been plonked with 33 different sensors both on the inside as well as outside. These sensors include high-resolution HDR-compatible CMOS image sensors for things like road sensing, object detection and colour identification; Solid State LiDAR for day and object detection and night-time vision; and radars for distance sensing and relative velocity detection.

The Vision-S concept also features Level 2 autonomous driving, 360 Reality Audio tech, wide-screen displays inside the cabin and more. In order to build the Vision-S, the Japanese conglomerate has teamed up with companies like BlackBerry, Bosch, NVIDIA, Continental and Qualcomm, hence, the EV concept also comes with technologies from these companies.

In terms of design, the Vision-S sports a sloping-roof and some curvy elements. The concept gets large diamond-cut alloy wheels with red brake calipers, coupled with a blacked-out roof. The sloping roofline makes the EV look like it’s a four-door coupe. Inside the cabin is a large horizontal screen that covers the whole dashboard of the car. Apart from that, the Vision-S also gets screens mounted at the back of the front seats for rear passengers.

Sony is yet to reveal the official numbers, however, the company did confirm that the sedan will make use of two 200 kW electric motors, which will together help the car sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds, before topping out at 240 km/h.