Sony & Honda Partner Up For Development, Production Of EVs

Tech major Sony and automaker Honda have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a strategic alliance in the electric mobility space

Sony Group Corporation and Honda Motor Company have formed a strategic alliance for the development of EVs. The two Japanese multinational conglomerates will establish a “new company” through a joint venture, to co-develop and jointly manufacture battery electric vehicles for global markets. Said new company is scheduled to be established before the end of 2022.

The aim of this alliance is to bring together Honda’s expertise in vehicle manufacturing and Sony’s technological prowess (imaging, sensing, telecommunication, network, and entertainment technologies). The combination of the two companies is expected to bring in a new generation of environment-friendly mobility and services. The first EV under this JV is slated to go on sale in 2025.

The planning, designing, development, and formulation of sales strategies will all be handled by the new company under the JV. However, the manufacturing side of things will be handled by Honda, at least initially. Further negotiations are still on, and the final JV agreement will take shape within 2022. In an official joint statement, it was revealed that Sony is working on a mobility service platform, which will be handed over to the new company for further development.

Toshihiro Mibe – Director, President, Representative Executive Officer and CEO of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. – was quoted saying: “The New Company will aim to stand at the forefront of innovation, evolution, and expansion of mobility around the world, by taking a broad and ambitious approach to creating value that exceeds the expectations and imagination of customers.”

Kenichiro Yoshida – Representative Corporate Executive Officer, Chairman, President and CEO, Sony Group Corporation – commented that with this partnership, they aim to “make the mobility space an emotional one” and “contribute to the evolution of mobility centered around safety, entertainment and adaptability.”

At CES 2022, Sony had showcased two concept EVs, named Vision-S 01 and Vision-S 02. The former was a sedan, which was first revealed back at the 2020 CES (as Vision-S concept), while the latter was a three-row SUV. The Sony-Honda JV will likely bring these two concept electric vehicles into the real world.

