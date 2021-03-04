Skoda’s New C-Segment Sedan Launching In India This Year, Officially Confirmed

The Skoda Rapid is currently priced between Rs 7.79 lakh – Rs 13.29 lakh (ex-showroom), and rivals the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, VW Vento, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz etc

The Skoda Rapid has been on sale in the Indian market in its current first-gen avatar since 2011, and the sedan has only been facelifted once in its lifespan. However, Zac Hollis, Director of Sales, Service & Marketing, Skoda Auto India previously confirmed that a new-gen version for the C-segment sedan is in the works, and will make its debut in the country soon.

Now, while conversing with a Twitter user, Hollis has confirmed that the new C-segment sedan will be ready for sale by the end of this year. However, Hollis also said that the new sedan will be a bigger car than the Rapid, and will be positioned above the C-segment sedan. The new sedan is expected to be based on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform that will also underpin the upcoming Skoda Kushaq.

The BS6 Skoda Rapid was launched as a makeshift model that will be on sale until the carmaker launches the new sedan. However, since the new sedan will be positioned above the Rapid, the C-segment sedan might as well continue to be sold alongside if there’s enough demand.

The new sedan is expected to be packed with a host of new features as compared to the Rapid. Its equipment list could consist of features like full LED lighting, a fully-digital ‘Virtual Cockpit’ instrument cluster, ambient lighting along with a bigger touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and connected-car tech.

As of now, the Skoda Rapid gets a sole 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol TSI engine that puts out 110 PS of maximum power, and 175 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox, as well as an optional torque converter automatic. This is the same engine that will likely be offered with the new sedan as well.

However, the bigger 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI engine might also be on offer with the higher variants. Apart from a 6-speed MT, a DSG auto could be offered with this powertrain. This is the same engine that was previously offered with the Skoda Karoq, and will also be seen under the hood of the upcoming Kushaq.