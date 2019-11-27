Skoda’s Mid-Size SUV Concept To Debut At 2020 Auto Expo – Confirmed

The concept will spawn a production SUV by the end of next year and it will be based on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform

Skoda will reveal an SUV concept at the 2020 Auto Expo in early February and it will preview a mid-size SUV underpinned by the heavily localised version of the MQB A0 platform commonly known as MQB A0 IN. The production model based on the concept will reach showrooms towards the end of next year.

The Czech Republican auto major’s CEO Bernhard Maier confirmed of the matter and the same architecture will spawn a notchback in early 2021. Skoda and Volkswagen have merged into a single entity in India as they focus on implementing the India 2.0 project to turn their fortunes around domestically.

Skoda, in particular, has taken up the charge, as Volkswagen Group appears to have invested more than one billion euros into the revival project, which includes establishing an R&D unit near New Delhi. The modular MQB AO is widely used by Volkswagen in the European markets and the IN version pertains to the needs of the Indian customers in mind.

Maier, while speaking to Automotive News Europe at a press conference in Prague, further stated that his company has achieved its target of 90% localisation. Skoda and Volkswagen were noticeably absent at the last edition of the biennial Auto Expo but this time around they will be trying to make a strong impact ahead of the new products’ arrival.

The mid-size SUV concept is expected to be in its near-production state. Skoda has already been spied testing the Kamiq and Volkswagen with the T-Cross. Both the SUVs will give rise to the India-spec versions while dimensions could be a little larger to accommodate more space inside the cabin.

In 2020, Skoda is expected to introduce the Karoq, new-generation Octavia and facelifts of other existing models in India as well. Volkswagen will become an SUV centric brand under the India 2.0 project as the mid-size SUV based on T-Cross will more likely debut in early 2021.