Skoda’s First Fully-Electric Crossover Enyaq Teased, More Details Inside

The Skoda Enyaq is based on Volkswagen’s MEB electric vehicle architecture, and will be offered with a choice of three battery sizes and five power variants

Skoda Auto has officially revealed details about its first fully-electric crossover, the ‘Enyaq iV’. It will go on to become the first Skoda car to be based on Volkswagen’s MEB electric vehicle platform upon its arrival. While a test mule of the Enyaq was spied recently sans cover, Skoda has reserved itself to just sharing images of camouflaged prototypes.

Talking about the EV, we can now officially confirm that the car does not feature a coupe-like crossover body style, and instead, it has been be designed like a taller wagon. The Enyaq shares its underpinnings with the Volkswagen’s upcoming all-electric ID.4, and will go on to become the German-owned Czech carmaker’s only second fully electric vehicle upon its arrival.

In terms of size, the Skoda Enyaq measures 4,648 mm in length, 1,877 mm in width, stands 1,618 mm tall and has a generous 2,765 mm long wheelbase. In addition, it has a 585-litre boot space with the rear seats in place.

The Enyaq will be offered with three different battery sizes, including a 55 kWh unit offering WLTP-claimed 340 km of range. This entry-level model gets a rear-mounted electric motor that powers the rear wheels. The max power output is rated at 146 hp. The mid-range models will get a larger 62 kWh battery pack with a 390 km range, and an electric motor putting out 177 horses.

There is also an 82 kWh battery with a 500 km range as per the WLTP cycle. It will produce 201 hp from the rear-mounted electric motor. You can also have the Enyaq with an all-wheel drive configuration with dual electric motors, with a total driving range of 460 km. It will be available in two states of tune, producing 261 hp and 302 hp respectively.

The 302 hp-variant will become the most powerful production car made by Skoda ever, and will be receive the ‘RS’ badging. The said variant will be able to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds, before topping out at 180 km/h. All Enyaq models will support chargers rated as high as 50 kW as standard, and hence the 82 kWh model would be fully juiced up in about 1.5 hours with a rapid charger. With an output of 125 kW, the battery will charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 40 minutes.

Skoda is yet to reveal the interior of the Enyaq, but we expect the cabin to be somewhat similar to the Vision iV concept. The car is expected to come equipped with a fully-digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen infotainment system in the center, and a heads-up display too. The steering wheel controls could be borrowed from the 2020 Octavia.

The Skoda Enyaq will be built at Skoda’s Mladá Boleslav facility starting from late 2020, and will hit the markets early next year. The Czech carmaker will also introduce a limited-edition “Founder’s Edition” model, which will be available in 1,895 units to mark the company’s birth 125 years ago.