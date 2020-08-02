Skoda’s First Electric SUV ‘Enyaq iV’ Interior Sketch Officially Released

Skoda Enyaq iV will make its global debut on September 1 in Prague and it will have an electric driving range of up to 500 km

Skoda has confirmed to be unveiling its first all-electric SUV, the Enyaq iV, in early September and it boasts several firsts for the Mladá Boleslav based manufacturer. Leading up to its launch, the spy shots and official information regarding the Enyaq iV have often come up on the internet and now the interior design has been officially teased.

The Czech Republican brand says the interior reflects modern living environments with individual “Design Selections” featuring natural materials that are abundantly produced and recycled. Based on the modular electrification toolkit (MEB) architecture, the long wheelbase and large body dimensions are said to offer “exceptional” cabin space for the occupants.

Additionally, the clever battery arrangement enables flat floor for maximising the space, as there is no central tunnel found in the IC-engined vehicles. The interior has been engineered to have an airier appeal and feel more spacious. The dashboard arrangement, for example, is stacked over several layers. It is also said to have a lounge like feel with coordinating colours and materials.

Courtesy of optional packages in various themes, every customer will feel something special according to Skoda. The clutter-free cabin has a 13-inch central touchscreen infotainment system and a new head-up display with augmented reality. The bootspace capacity stands at 585 litres and the seat covers are made of 40 per cent new wool and bear the Woolmark Company’s seal.

The remaining 60 per cent is polyester from recycled PET bottles. The leather material used is an extract from olive tree leaves instead of chemicals for tanning. The decorative trim in the Skoda Enyaq iV spans the entire width from the dashboard to the door panels and below the central display, it references the shape of the Skoda grille.

Having plenty in common with VW ID.4, the Enyaq iV will be offered in three battery sizes, five power levels and RWD and AWD configurations. The power outputs ranges between 146 and 302 horsepower, and the base variant will have a claimed range of 340 km on a full charge. Other variants are rated to go up 500 km.