Skoda, VW To Launch 8 New Cars In India In Next 12-18 Months

The Volkswagen Group is planning to launch at least 8 new cars in the country in the next 12 – 18 months, across different segments

Back in 2018, Volkswagen Group revealed that it plans on investing €1 billion in the Indian market as a part of its ‘India 2.0’ strategy, which will be used to develop India-specific Skoda and Volkswagen cars for the country. As a part of the strategy, the German auto group has also developed an all-new platform for the country (MQB A0 IN), which shows the brand’s commitment to the Indian market.

Under the new India 2.0 project, Volkswagen and Skoda are believed to be working on a range of new products for the country, while some other existing cars will also be brought here. Here is a list of 8 new cars that Skoda and Volkswagen will launch in India in the next 12-18 months, take a look –

1. Volkswagen T-Roc

The Volkswagen T-Roc is all set to be re-launched in the Indian market on April 1, 2021, and it will continue to be imported to the country as a CBU. The mid-size SUV will continue to be offered in the single fully-loaded variant with the 1.5-litre TSI EVO turbocharged petrol engine that produces 150 PS of max power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes coupled to a 7-speed DSG auto as standard.

2. Skoda Kushaq

Skoda recently revealed the first VW Group product to be based on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform in India, the Kushaq mid-size SUV, and the car is all set to go on sale in July this year. The Kushaq will be offered with 1.0-litre TSI (115 PS/175 Nm) and 1.5-litre TSI (150 PS/250 Nm) engines, and will directly rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

3. Volkswagen Taigun

The Taigun is to Volkswagen what the Kushaq is to Skoda, and the VW SUV will be sharing its platform and powertrains with the aforementioned Kushaq. Volkswagen is all set to debut the Taigun in the country on March 31, 2021, and we expect it to come equipped with features like a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, connected-car tech, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, ambient lighting, all-LED exterior lighting, LED DRLs, a multi-function instrument cluster and more.

4. Volkswagen Tiguan facelift

While Volkswagen currently retails the three-row Tiguan AllSpace in the country, the German carmaker now has confirmed that it will re-launch the five-seat version of the SUV here. However, the Tiguan will arrive here in a facelifted avatar, and could even be locally assembled. It will be positioned above the T-Roc and below the Tigaun AllSpace in the automaker’s line-up.

5. Skoda Kodiaq facelift

Zac Hollis, Director of Sales, Service & Marketing, Skoda Auto India recently confirmed that the Kodiaq will be re-introduced in the Indian market in the third quarter of this year itself. This time around, the facelift Kodiaq will be introduced here, and it will be equipped with a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine, mated to a DSG as standard in all likelihood.

6. New-gen Skoda Octavia

Zac Hollis also revealed that Skoda plans to launch the new-gen Octavia in the Indian market by the end of next month. The 2021 Octavia could be offered with the VW Group’s 1.5 TSI petrol engine producing 150 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque; which is the same engine Skoda offers with the Karoq.

However, the top-end variants could get the 2.0-litre TSI engine that makes 190 PS. The transmission options will likely include a 6-speed MT, as well as a 7-speed DSG auto. No diesel engine will be available with the sedan.

7. New Skoda mid-size sedan

A replacement for the Rapid sedan will be ready for sale by the end of this year. Zac Hollis revealed that the new sedan will be a bigger car than the Rapid, and will be positioned above the C-segment sedan. The new sedan is expected to be based on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform that will also underpin the upcoming Skoda Kushaq.

The new sedan is expected to be offered with features like full LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting along with a bigger touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and connected-car tech.

8. New VW mid-size sedan

The Volkswagen Vento is long due for an update, and the sedan feels outdated as compared to its more modern rivals. Well, the German carmaker is finally working on introducing a replacement for the C-segment sedan as a part of the Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 project. The new sedan will be based on the same MQB A0 IN platform as the upcoming Skoda mid-size sedan, and could be offered with the same 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine as the Vento.