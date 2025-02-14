Skoda & VW Sales January 2025 – Kylaq, Virtus, Slavia, Kushaq, Taigun

Skoda sold a total of 4,133 units in the month of January 2025; Volkswagen recorded monthly sales of 3,344 units

Skoda India started the deliveries of the newly launched Kylaq in January and the compact SUV made a significant impact on the sales numbers. The Czech carmaker also showcased a variety of new models at the recently concluded 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo/ Auto Expo, including performance-centric Octavia vRS, all-new Kodiaq and Superb, the latest EV Elroq and Vision 7S Concept. Meanwhile, Volkswagen also achieved overall sales growth in January 2025, with Virtus leading the charts.

Volkswagen Model-Wise Sales January 2025

The German carmaker sold a total of 3,344 units in January 2025, registering a 2% YOY growth (3,267 units in January 2024). However, a 30% MOM decline in sales was observed as Volkswagen sold 4,787 units in December 2024. The Virtus continues to be the brand’s top performer, with 1,795 units in the bag, accounting for a 4% decline in the YOY sales. Similarly, the sedan saw a dip of 20% in the MOM sales.

The Taigun mid-size SUV posted sales of 1,548 units last month, registering a 21% YOY growth. However, a 34% decline in the MOM sales was observed. Volkswagen recorded single-digit sales of the Tiguan and with only 1 unit sold in January, the YOY decline in sales stood at 99%.

S. No. Volkswagen Cars (YOY) Sales in January 2025 Sales in January 2024 1. Virtus (-4%) 1,795 1,879 2. Taigun (21%) 1,548 1,275 3. Tiguan (-99%) 1 113 – Total (2%) 3,344 3,267

The Taigun is the only model in the brand’s line-up that saw a positive trend in the YOY analysis while the Virtus and Tiguan’s graph plummeted in both YOY and MOM sales. The Virtus also became the top-selling model from the Skoda-Volkswagen duo.

Skoda Model-Wise Sales January 2025

Skoda started the calendar year 2025 on a high note while recording a 74% YOY growth. With 4,133 units in the bag, the company observed a MOM de-growth of 9% (4,554 units in December 2024). The new Kylaq contributed 1,242 units in its first month, making a significant impact on the overall numbers. The Slavia continues to be the Czech brand’s best-seller with the sales bar standing at 1,510 units, a 22% growth over the previous year.

The Kushaq posted sales of 1,371 units in January 2025, reflecting a strong 27% YOY growth. However, the mid-size SUV saw a downward trajectory of 44% in the MOM sales. The Kodiaq barely managed to touch the double-digit mark by selling just 10 units with an 81% YOY de-growth.

S. No. Skoda Cars (YOY) Sales in January 2025 Sales in January 2024 1. Slavia (22%) 1,510 1,242 2. Kushaq (27%) 1,371 1,082 3. Kylaq 1,242 – 4. Kodiaq (-81%) 10 53 – Total (74%) 4,133 2,377

Overall, January 2025 turned out to be a good month for Skoda with Kushaq registering the highest YOY growth. However, the entire line-up observed a dip in the MOM sales comparison.