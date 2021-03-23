Skoda & VW March 2021 Discounts – Rapid, Karoq, Polo, Vento

Check out all the discounts and offers available on Skoda and Volkswagen vehicles during this month (March 2021)

Volkswagen and its sister brand Skoda are offering some lucrative deals and discounts on their vehicles in the Indian market during this month. Both the brands are hoping to attract more customers using these offers, and help boost their sales figures.

If you’re interested in buying a new car this month, then keep reading ahead to know about the discounts available on Skoda and VW cars, in order to make a proper, informed decision. Skoda Karoq is available with an exchange bonus of Rs. 35,000, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 30,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 35,000. However, there are no offers available on Rapid, Octavia, and Superb.

Volkswagen Polo is available with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. Apart from that, a corporate discount of Rs. 15,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 are also being offered on it. On the VW Vento Turbo Edition, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 are available.

Also, Volkswagen is offering special discounted prices on select trims of the Vento. The Highline MT variant is priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh, while the Highline AT variant costs Rs. 11.49 lakh. The Highline Plus trim has a price of Rs. 10.99 lakh for the MT variant and Rs. 12.99 lakh for the AT variant. An exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 is available on all the above-mentioned trims.

No discounts are available on the Tiguan Allspace. Volkswagen India has started accepting bookings for the T-Roc once again. The 2021 VW T-Roc is priced at Rs. 21.35 lakh, and just like last year, it will be a CBU import. Volkswagen is also reportedly planning to re-launch the Tiguan (5-seater) in India very soon.

Skoda & Volkswagen Discounts – March 2021 Model Exchange Bonus Corporate Discount + Loyalty Bonus Skoda Rapid – – Skoda Karoq Rs. 35,000 Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 35,000 Skoda Octavia – – Skoda Superb – – Volkswagen Polo Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + 10,000 Volkswagen Vento (Turbo Edition) Rs. 25,000 0 + Rs. 15,000 Volkswagen Vento TSI Highline Rs. 25,000 Available at a special ex-showroom price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (MT)/Rs. 11.49 lakh (AT) Volkswagen Vento TSI Highline Plus Rs. 25,000 Available at a special ex-showroom price of Rs. 10.99 lakh (MT)/Rs. 12.99 lakh (AT) Volkswagen T-Roc No Offers, bookings re-opened Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 3-year free preventive maintenance –

Also, Skoda is set to unveil a new SUV on 18th March, named ‘Kushaq’, with the launch expected to happen around mid-2021. This upcoming SUV will be the first vehicle to be built under the VW group’s India 2.0 project. Volkswagen is also developing a new SUV, christened ‘Taigun’, which will be based on the same MQB A0 IN platform as the Kushaq, and is expected to debut a few months after it.