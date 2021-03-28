Skoda-VW Group To Launch 6 SUVs This Year – Kushaq To Taigun

The upcoming Volkswagen Group SUVs include 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc, new Tiguan, 2021 Tiguan AllSpace, Taigun, as well as Skoda Kushaq and Kodiaq facelift

As a part of its SUVW strategy for the Indian market, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India promised to launch 4 new SUVs in the country, and now, the carmaker has revealed its entire SUV line-up for the year. The four new SUVs include the 2021 T-Roc, Tiguan facelift, 2021 Tiguan AllSpace and the upcoming Taigun.

The carmaker aims of gaining a 3% market share in India, and the revelation of the four new SUVs could be a significant move to achieve it. Ashish Gupta, brand director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “The new year 2021 is important for us as we fulfil our promise of introducing four new SUVs. We’ve been working relentlessly towards strengthening our existing offerings and our upcoming products. The Taigun and Tiguan SUVs will further enhance our presence in the Indian market.”

It should be noted that Skoda also plans on launching two new SUVs this year, taking the total Volkswagen Group SUV tally to six. The two upcoming Skoda cars include the Kodiaq facelift as well as the recently revealed Kushaq. While the Kodiaq facelift will rival the likes of Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace, Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour, the Kushaq will be pitted against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and of course, its cousin, the VW Taigun.

Powering the entry-level variants of the Skoda Kushaq will be a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder TSI turbo petrol engine producing 115 PS of power and 175 Nm of torque. This engine will be available with a 6-speed manual transmission as well as an optional 6-speed torque converter auto.

On the other hand, the higher variants will be offered with a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder TSI engine rated at 150 PS/250 Nm, and it will be offered with a 6-speed MT as well as a 7-speed DCT. These are the same two powertrains that are also expected to be offered with the Volkswagen Taigun.

Volkswagen is all set to reveal the production-ready Taigun on March 31, while the Skoda Kuhsaq is all set to go on sale in July this year. On the other hand, the second batch of Volkswagen T-Roc is all set to be launched on April 1. The Skoda Kodiaq facelift is set to go on sale in Q3 2021.