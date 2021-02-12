Skoda & Volkswagen Discounts February 2021 – Karoq, Rapid, Polo, Vento

Here, we have listed all the discounts and offers on Skoda and Volkswagen cars, available during February 2021

Volkswagen and its sister brand, Skoda, have announced some attractive deals and discounts on their cars for this month. Last month (January 2021), Volkswagen saw a strong Year-on-Year (YoY) sales growth, whereas Skoda’s sales number went down on a YoY basis. With these discounts and offers, both brands are hoping to attract more customers and increase their sales.

Volkswagen is offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 15,000 on the Polo hatchback. Along with that, a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 is available for existing VW customers. There is no cash discount available on it though.

On VW Vento, there is no cash discount, although a corporate discount of Rs. 40,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 is available on the ‘TSI Highline Plus’ trim. The ‘TSI Highline’ and ‘Highline Automatic Red & White’ variants are available at a special discounted price of Rs. 9.99 lakh and Rs. 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Regardless of the trim, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 is available on the Vento.

Skoda Rapid is available with a corporate discount of Rs. 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000, on all except the ‘Rider Plus’ trim. There are no official discounts and offers on the Rapid Rider Plus. As for the Karoq, Skoda is offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 35,000 on it, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 30,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 35,000 for existing Skoda customers.

Skoda will soon be unveiling its new midsize SUV for the Indian market, named Kushaq. This upcoming SUV will be the first vehicle on be built on the India-specific ‘MQB A0 IN’ platform, and will be available with two petrol engine options – a 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5L TSI.

Volkswagen and Discounts – February 2021 Model Exchange Bonus Corporate Discount + Loyalty Bonus Volkswagen Polo Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 10,000 Volkswagen Vento (TSI Highline) Rs. 25,000 Available at special price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) Volkswagen Vento (TSI Highline Plus) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 40,000 + Rs. 10,000 Volkswagen Vento (Highline AT Red & White) Rs. 25,000 Available at special price of Rs. 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom) Skoda Rapid (Rider Plus) – – Skoda Rapid (other trims) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 Skoda Karoq Rs. 35,000 Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 35,000

Volkswagen is also developing a new SUV for India, which will be based on the Kushaq. It will have the same platform and powertrain options, but the styling will be different. Skoda Kushaq is slated to debut in March this year, while the VW Taigun is expected to be unveiled around mid-2021.