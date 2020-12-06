Skoda Vision IN (Kia Seltos Rival) Spied Testing In India Again

The Skoda Vision IN is slated to launch in India sometime during 2021, expectedly with two turbo-petrol engine options – 1.0L and 1.5L

During the 2020 Auto Expo, the Skoda Vision IN concept was unveiled. It previewed the Czech maker’s upcoming mid-size SUV, developed specifically for the Indian market. The production version of the Vision IN will be underpinned by the heavily-localised ‘MQB A0 IN’ platform, on which the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun is also based.

The Skoda Vision IN has been spotted a few times during road tests in India. Recently, a few more spy pictures of the vehicle have emerged online, where the SUV is visible in all its fully-camouflaged glory. Only a few details can be made out in these pictures, like the design of the alloy wheels, which surprisingly, is different on both the spy shots.

The test vehicle also gets a pair of functional roof rails, as was also seen in previous spy pictures. The taillights have an inverted L-shape design, similar to the Skoda Kamiq, but the roof-mounted spoiler looks significantly larger on this prototype. The C-pillar looks quite thick, and the glass area looks decently large. The front of the vehicle isn’t visible here though.

At the front, the vehicle will sport Skoda’s signature butterfly grille and a split headlamp design, just like the concept vehicle. The overall styling is expected to be sharp yet elegant, with hints of ruggedness here and there. As for the powertrain department, the upcoming Vision IN is expected to be available with two engine options upon launch.

These will be Skoda’s (and VW’s) 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI engines. The former generates 110 PS and 175 Nm, while the latter is good for 150 PS and 250 Nm. A 6-speed manual gearbox will be offered as standard, and either a 6-speed auto or a 7-speed DSG will be available as an option. Just like the underpinnings, the VW Taigun will share its powertrain choices with the Vision IN as well.

The production version of the Skoda Vision IN will likely go on sale in India next year, although the exact timeline is yet to be confirmed. Upon launch, it will go against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks, Maruti S-Cross, and the upcoming Ford-Mahindra C-SUV.