Skoda Vision IN Concept (Creta Rival) To Get Production Name Next Month

The Skoda Vision IN will be pitted against the likes of the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster, among other similarly priced SUVs

Skoda Auto unveiled a compact SUV concept at the 2020 Auto Expo called the Vision IN, with a launch expected by mid-2020. However, we do know that the production-ready car will certainly not be called the Vision IN, and will instead be getting an all-new name. The official name of the production-spec Vision IN is all set to be announced next month, while the car will be revealed in production-ready form later in March.

The car was also recently spied on test, revealing some of its styling traits. Just like the concept seen at the Auto Expo this year, the spied car featured split LED headlamps with DRLs, 17-inch alloy wheels and roof rails as well. What is also known is that Skoda’s signature butterfly grille will be seen up front, as well as ‘SKODA’ lettering on the tail gate instead of the brand’s logo.

The Vision IN will be based on the Volkswagen Group’s heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform, and will be built at Skoda-VW’s Pune and Aurangabad plants. The compact SUV will likely be equipped with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol engine, as well as a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI turbocharged petrol unit.

The 1.0-litre motor will be the same engine that is offered with the Rapid, which generates 110 PS of max power along with 175 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre TSI unit will likely be borrowed from the Karoq in the same state of tune, i.e. 150 PS/250 Nm. The transmission options could include a 6-speed manual gearbox, as well as an optional 7-speed DSG auto.

The production-ready Vision IN will be slotted below the Karoq in Skoda’s Indian line-up, and is expected to be competitively priced. It will go on to rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, as well as the MG Hector and Tata Harrier in the Indian market, upon its arrival next year.