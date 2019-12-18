Skoda Vision India Concept Teased For The First Time; Unveil At 2020 Auto Expo

Skoda Vision IN concept will spawn the production-spec mid-size SUV based on MQB A0 IN platform under the India 2.0 project

Skoda India will be hosting the global premiere of the Vision IN concept at the 2020 Auto Expo between February 5 and 12. As we previously informed, the concept study will give rise to a brand new mid-size SUV for the domestic market based on the MQB A0 IN platform with high levels of localisation. The Vision IN concept stretches 4.26 metres in length.

The first official teaser image gives away the interior sketch of the upcoming concept that harbingers a range of new models to come. The multi-layered dashboard has a contrasting theme with a large landscape-styled touchscreen infotainment system sitting in the middle

The sketch shows a wide dashboard arranged on several levels, which echoes the symmetrical contours of the ŠKODA grille in the centre. The colour orange is used extensively throughout mainly on the centre armrest and door panels and the chrome-plated ventilation nozzles are on the side with ventilation louvres covering almost the entire width of the instrument panel.

Besides the free-standing touchscreen and virtual cockpit, a crystalline element on the instrument panel adds to the visual appeal. The three-spoke multi-function steering wheel comprises of buttons and knurl wheels that are said to follow the Czech brands new operating concept. The neatly oriented centre console has a small control lever for gear selection.

The production-spec SUV will draw plenty of influence from the Kamiq SUV sold in the international markets.The gear select goes on to indicate that an automatic transmission could be on the cards in the road-going model and it is a given considering the top-notch competition in the segment.

Skoda has taken the charge for India 2.0 project as Volkswagen Group is investing more than one billion euros between this year and 2021. The German automobile conglomerate has achieved more than 90 per cent localisation with the new modular platform and it will certainly reflect in the pricing.

The same architecture will also spawn a Volkswagen sibling and it could be based on the T-Cross SUV. The Kamiq has already been well received in the global markets and the mid-size SUV for India will likely walk along its footsteps and it will be powered by small capacity turbocharged petrol and diesel engines with BSVI compliance.