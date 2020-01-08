Skoda Vision IN Concept Sketch Reveals Exterior Design, Debut At Auto Expo

Skoda Vision IN Concept will spawn a production mid-size SUV and it has been scheduled to be unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo

Skoda Auto India Limited has taken the charge for the India 2.0 project as Volkswagen Group seeks to revive its fortunes in the domestic market with an investment of more than one billion euros. Ahead of the products spawned under a heavily localised platform, Skoda and Volkswagen announced a joint entity led by Managing Director, Gurpratap Boparai.

Skoda’s Zac Hollis, Lead of Sales, Service & Marketing has been vocal about his brand’s plans for 2020 and beyond – as many as five new models/facelifts appear to be in the pipeline. Both Skoda and VW will make their presence felt at the 2020 Auto Expo between February 5 and 12 despite not showing up on the previous edition of the motoring show.

The Czech Republican automaker released the first official teaser image of a brand new concept midway through last month and now the design sketch revealing the entire styling of the SUV study has come up on the internet. As we reported before, the exterior of the Skoda Vision IN concept that will give birth to a production mid-size SUV takes inspiration from the latest crop of Skoda SUVs sold internationally.



As revealed earlier, the concept study measures approximately 4.26 metres in length and is said to be specially made for India. Skoda has also confirmed that the production of the mid-size SUV will commence in the 2020-21 period. Delving into the design, the front fascia comprises of the striking Skoda grille complemented by a wide and muscular bonnet structure.

The angular split headlamps meet the chromed grille on its edges and the “solid ribs” add to the sporty stance of the concept. The front apron has large side air intakes and a massive front spoiler made of aluminium while sharp contours, bold wheels, 3D LED tail lamps with horizontal light strip connecting the reflectors, illuminated ŠKODA lettering in the middle, and an integrated aluminium diffuser are other highlights.

If we strip away the non-production bits, the mid-size SUV will look a lot like the successfully running Kamiq SUV and it will be powered by small capacity turbocharged petrol and diesel engines. A six-speed manual transmission will be offered as standard and a possible DSG will likely be sold in the top-spec variants.

The road-going mid-size SUV sits on the MQB A0 IN variant of the Modular Transverse Matrix and it will possess more than 90 per cent of local content. The contrast interior theme is compounded by a multi-layered wide dashboard while a large touchscreen infotainment system sits in the centre. From the previously unveiled interior sketch, we can observe the following:

On the centre armrest and door panels, the colour orange is deliberately used while there are chrome-plated ventilation nozzles on the side with ventilation louvres. A virtual cockpit, a crystalline element on the instrument panel, three-spoke steering wheel with buttons and knurl wheels, centre console with small control lever for gear selection are other interesting bits in the Skoda Vision IN Concept.