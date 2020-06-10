Skoda Unveils New-Generation (2021) Octavia Scout

The new Skoda Octavia Scout is being offered with both front-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive configurations and can be had with a range of petrol, mild-hybrid petrol and diesel powertrains

The Octavia is probably the most popular Skoda offering in the world, and the car received a generational update last year. Not only is the Octavia the most popular Skoda, but it is also one of the most diverse cars that Skoda offers, given the fact that it is offered in various different formats.

Skoda launched the performance-oriented vRS version of the fourth-gen Octavia earlier this year, and now, the German-owned Czech carmaker has revealed the estate version of the Octavia, which is called the Octavia Scout. Just like its predecessors, the 2021 Octavia Scout is more practical than the donor car, and seems like the perfect family vehicle.

As compared to the fourth-gen Octavia, the Scout version basically adopts the same design up to the B-pillar. Thereon, instead of the sloping roof seen on the sedan, the Octavia Scout offers extra head space for the rear passengers, and the estate’s roof further stretches to the tailgate.

The rear-end design also looks similar to the regular Octavia, and the Scout variant comes equipped with the same angular LED tail lamps. The fourth-gen Octavia Scout measures At 4,703 mm in length, and Skoda claims that it is the longest Scout model ever. Also, no other Scout variant can match the new model’s 640-litre boot space.

Additionally, the Octavia Scout’s height has been raised by 15 mm to help the estate take on rough terrains as well. For the first time, the Skoda Octavia Scout is being offered with a front-wheel-drive configuration, while the four-wheel-drive configuration has been retained.

The all-wheel-drive configuration can be had with the 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine producing 115 hp, as well as the 1.5-litre turbo petrol TSI engine making 150 hp power. Both these engines can only be had with a 6-speed manual gearbox. A mild-hybrid 1.5-litre TSI e-TEC engine is also on offer, which comes mated to a 7-speed DSG auto, and gets a FWD setup.

The range-topping variants are offered with 2.0-litre TSI and 2.0-litre TDI EVO powertrains. The 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine produces 190 hp of max power, while the 2.0-litre oil burner can be had in two separate states of tune i.e. 150 hp and 200 hp respectively. These powertrains come equipped with an all-wheel-drive configuration and seven-speed DSG gearbox as standard.