Skoda Superb Now Available With Up To Rs. 18 Lakh Discounts In India

The remaining stocks of the imported Skoda Superb are available with discounts of up to Rs. 18 lakh in select cities in India

Skoda Auto India officially announced the return of the Superb in the exclusive Laurin & Klement trim for a very high price tag of Rs. 54 lakh (ex-showroom) in April 2024 as it was brought into the country via CBU route. Only 100 units of the Skoda Superb were allotted for India.

The imported units were produced in the 2023 calendar year and currently, the unsold stock has been on sale with lucrative discounts in select places. The discounts of up to Rs. 18 lakh at some dealerships where the stocks remain, do make the offering more attractive than even before, especially for the enthusiasts craving a premium sedan.

While global markets have moved on to the fourth-generation model, Skoda chose to stick with the previous-generation Superb for its limited return in India. Until April 2023, the third-gen Superb was locally assembled in India. Under the hood, it features a 2.0L four-cylinder TSI EVO turbocharged petrol engine compliant with OBD2 norms.

Also Read: Skoda Kylaq Production Begins Ahead Of Deliveries – 10K Bookings In 10 Days

This powertrain delivers 190 PS of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes exclusively paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. The Skoda Superb offers a boot space of 625 litres which can be expanded to 1,760 litres by folding down the rear seats. Inside, it features a 26 cm virtual cockpit for the driver and a 23.3 cm Columbus touchscreen infotainment system with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

The premium sedan comes with a two-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel featuring DSG paddle shifters and black stitching for a sporty appeal. The driver’s seat is 12-way electrically adjustable with built-in memory and massage functions.

Also Read: Upcoming VW & Skoda Cars Likely To Debut At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The equipment list also comprises triple-zone automatic climate control with Air Care, an LED interior light pack, and a powerful 11-speaker 610W Canton sound system. Highlighting safety features include nine airbags, Active Chassis Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring, Park Assist, a 360-degree camera, LED headlights with washers, dynamic turn indicators, and fatigue detection.