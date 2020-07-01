Skoda Superb, Karoq & Kodiaq Getting New Infotainment With e-SIM Connectivity

Skoda Superb, Karoq & Kodiaq will be getting the brand’s latest infotainment system based on the third-gen infotainment matrix from VW Group in 2021MY

From the beginning of 2021 Model Year, Skoda will be introducing its new infotainment system into the lineup comprising of Karoq, Kodiaq and Superb. With ever-evolving customer expectations and technologies, the infotainment gets several attractive inclusions and is based on the Volkswagen Group’s third generation infotainment matrix.

It allows for advanced customisation settings making the user interface a lot convenience to work with. Due to the presence of a e-SIM connectivity built within, the infotainment systems will feature permanent internet connection across the board, except for the base 6.5-inch touchscreen display. Additionally, the Laura digital assistant understands as many as 15 different languages.

This will help in fluency in English, Czech, French, German, Italian and Spanish. Besides, the voice assistant, wireless SmartLink technology, online personalised content, applications such as weather reports and news, and internet radio will also be made available. Gone will be the USB-A ports as latest USB-C sockets will be used.

It must be noted that the range-topping Columbus navigation will enable a larger 9.2-inch touchscreen instead of the eight-inch units found now. The destination can also be transferred directly from Skoda Connect application to the satellite navigation system. Courtesy of online personalisation, Skoda Connect account settings can be transferred across Skoda models.

Therefore, while purchasing a new Skoda vehicle, you do not have to set everything from the start. Each car gets up to 14 owner profiles and one guest profile, enabling setting for climate control, assistance, Virtual Cockpit and lighting. Skoda’s latest models such as Kamiq SUV and Scala crossover will also be getting more infotainment features alongside optional USB-C port integrated into the roof above the rear-view mirror.

We can expect Skoda to introduce the aforementioned features in the next updates of Superb, Karoq and Kodiaq in India while the first model based on the MQB A0 IN platform is giving rise to Vision IN concept based mid-size SUV and its features list could comprise most of the things the Kamiq will be receiving for the 2021MY.