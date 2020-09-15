Skoda Sold 175 Units Of Karoq SUV In August 2020

Skoda and Volkswagen’s low-volume CBU import SUVs, the Karoq and T-Roc, managed to rope in low triple-digits sales in August 2020

ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited, the joint entity of Skoda and VW in India, has managed to retail a little over 400 units of the Karoq and T-Roc combined. The Czech car brand was able to dispatch 175 units of the Karoq in India in August 2020, while its German sister company recorded a sale of 227 units for the T-Roc during the same time.

Interestingly, both these SUVs managed to hold the second position in terms of sales performance among their respective lineups. The Skoda Karoq was second only to the Rapid in terms of sales numbers, while VW T-Roc was second only to Polo.

Since both these vehicles weren’t on sale last year, there are no figures for Year-on-Year (YoY) comparison. As for the month prior, i.e., July 2020, Skoda had sold 130 units of the Karoq. In the same month, Volkswagen recorded a sales figure of 348 units for the T-Roc. This translates to a growth of 34.61 per cent for the Karoq, and a de-growth of 40.26 per cent for the T-Roc, both on Month-on-Month (MoM) basis.

The Skoda Karoq is larger of the two, with a length of 4,382mm, a width of 1,841mm, a height of 1,624mm, and a wheelbase length of 2,638mm. It is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which produces a peak power of 150 PS and a maximum torque of 250 Nm. There is only one transmission option available here – a 7-speed DSG.

The VW T-Roc is slightly smaller, being 4,234mm long, 1,819mm wide, and 1,573mm tall. Its wheelbase is also slightly shorter, at 2,590mm. The powertrain, however, is identical to the Skoda. The same 1.5-litre TSI petrol mill does duty on the T-Roc, producing an identical power and torque output of 150 PS and 250 Nm, respectively, and it comes mated to a 7-speed DSG.

The Karoq is also the more expensive one, priced at Rs. 24.99 lakh. Its direct competitors include Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson. The VW T-Roc is slightly less expensive, at Rs. 19.99 lakh, and rivals the Jeep Compass. The T-Roc can also be considered as a more premium alternative to the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Both the SUVs are brought to India via the CBU route in limited number, hence the high price tags. (All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi).