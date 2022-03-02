Skoda Slavia Vs Skoda Rapid – Detailed Price Comparison

Here, we have a detailed price comparison between the recently-launched Skoda Slavia and the discontinued Skoda Rapid

Skoda Slavia has finally been launched in the Indian market, although only the 1.0L petrol version is on sale currently. The 1.5L petrol version is set to launch on March 3, which is when its prices will be revealed. As for the 1.0L variants of Slavia, they are significantly more expensive than the model it replaces – Rapid.

Skoda Rapid was priced from Rs. 7.79 lakh to Rs. 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The prices mentioned are the last recorded prices before the sedan was discontinued in India. The production of Rapid had ended in October last year, with the last batch consisting of the ‘Matte Edition’ variants.

Skoda Rapid had a single engine on offer before it got axed – a 1.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-3 petrol unit, which develops 110 PS and 175 Nm. Transmission choices consisted of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. Previously, a 1.6L petrol engine and a 1.5L diesel engine were available on it, but they were discontinued back in 2020.

Skoda Slavia 1.0 is available in four trim levels – Active, Ambition, Style (non-sunroof), and Style – priced from Rs. 10.69 lakh to Rs. 15.39 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Of course, the 1.5L version of the sedan will be significantly more expensive than this. Now, let’s talk engines; there are two on offer on Slavia, as stated above.

The first one is a 1.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-3 petrol motor, with 115 PS and 178 Nm on tap. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. The second (upcoming) one is a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 petrol mill, which belts out 150 PS and 250 Nm. It can be had with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed DSG.

Skoda Slavia vs Skoda Rapid price comparison Trim level Skoda Slavia Skoda Rapid (discontinued) Base – Rs. 7.79 lakh (Rider MT) Rs. 10.69 lakh (Active 1.0 MT) Rs. 8.19 lakh/Rs. 9.69 lakh (Rider Plus MT/AT) Mid – Rs. 9.99 lakh/Rs. 11.19 lakh (Ambition MT/AT) Rs. 12.39 lakh/Rs. 13.59 lakh (Ambition 1.0 MT/AT) Rs. 10.19 lakh/Rs. 11.69 lakh (Onyx MT/AT) – Rs. 11.69 lakh/Rs. 12.99 lakh (Style MT/AT) Top Rs. 13.59 lakh (Style non-sunroof 1.0 MT) Rs. 11.99 lakh/Rs. 13.29 (Monte Carlo MT/AT) Rs. 13.99 lakh/Rs. 15.39 lakh (Style 1.0 MT/AT) Rs. 11.99 lakh/Rs. 13.49 lakh (Matte Edition MT/AT)

Skoda Slavia rivals the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Ciaz, just like Rapid. Also, Volkswagen is set to reveal its new sedan this month – Virtus – which will be the replacement for Vento in the Indian market. VW Virtus will utilise the same platform and powertrain options as Slavia, but with completely unique styling.