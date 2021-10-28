Skoda Slavia Sedan To Debut On November 18; Launch In Q1 2022

Skoda Slavia will be the third model to sit on the MQB A0 IN architecture and it will compete against Honda City and Hyundai Verna in the midsize sedan space

Skoda Auto India will host the global premiere of the Slavia sedan on November 18, 2021, and it will be the third model to sit on the MQB A0 IN platform with local content of more than 90 per cent. The Slavia will be positioned at a slight premium over the Rapid as it will have bigger proportions and upmarket features in line with the modern competition.

It will replace the Rapid that has been around for many years but it will be interesting to see the kind of strategy Skoda adopts as the midsize sedan segment is not as popular as it used to be courtesy of the buyers’ preference over midsize SUVs. The prices of the five-seater will be revealed in the opening quarter of the next calendar year (Rs. 10.5-17 L expected).

The overall design has plenty in common with the global Skoda models as well as the Kushaq, the brand’s first passenger vehicle based on the MQB A0 IN platform. Skoda and Volkswagen have invested more than a billion euros as part of the India 2.0 project and consequently, a string of new launches are coming in thick and strong. VW will also replace the Vento with the Virtus-based sedan mostly in 2022 as well.

The Skoda Slavia measures a length of 4,541 mm, a width of 1,752 mm, and stands 1,487 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,651 mm. It will become the widest car in the segment upon arrival while having the longest wheelbase to offer a more spacious interior compared to rivals such as Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and Volkswagen Vento.

Under the bonnet, the Skoda Slavia will use the familiar 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol and 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engines. The former generates a maximum power output of 115 PS and 175 Nm of peak torque while the latter kicks out 150 PS and 250 Nm. The smaller petrol will be linked with a six-speed manual or a six-speed AT.

The more powerful gasoline mill will be hooked with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG transmission as an option. The equipment will boast of a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, wireless charging pad, six airbags, fully-digital instrumentation, reverse parking camera, powered seats, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, cruise control, and so on.