Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Revealed In India, Bookings To Open Today

Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo gets a slew of exterior and interior enhancements to differentiate itself from the regular model

Skoda Auto India has revealed the Monte Carlo special edition of the Slavia in the domestic market by releasing the pictures as well as the new features involved. The Czech auto major will commence reservations for the Slavia Monte Carlo at 5 pm today in India and its prices will be announced shortly. It can be booked for test drive at nearest dealerships as well.

Just as with a typical Monte Carlo edition, the Slavia has gained exterior and interior enhancements but no mechanical changes have been made. On the outside, the Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo gets a black finished radiator grille surround, black fog lamp garnish, Monte Carlo badge on the fender, black side sills and black finished lip spoiler.

Other exterior highlights of the Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo are all-black 16-inch alloy wheels, dark chrome accents to the door handles, black Outside Rear View Mirror covers, black window garnish, black shark fin antenna and more importantly a black finished roof line with electric sunroof, enabling a dual-tone sporty appearance to the midsize sedan.

At the rear, the Slavia Monte Carlo gains dark finish to the LED tail lamps, black rear diffuser with bumper garnish and a trunk spoiler with black trunk garnish and the bold Skoda writing finished in black shade. In a similar fashion to the outside, the cabin features two-tone black and red finishes across several elements.

The dashboard comes with contrast red accents while the headliners are also dark themed. The instrument console also features a red theme along with sporty aluminium pedals, dark door side trims, front scuff plate with Monte Carlo inscription and contrast red stitches to the door panels and armrest.

The leatherette seats have Monte Carlo inscription as well and the front seats are powered and ventilated with black and red finishes. With no mechanical changes, the Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo derives power from a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options.