Skoda Slavia (Rapid Replacement) Global Debut Today In India

Skoda Slavia will be powered by a 1.0-litre TSI petrol and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol; segment-leading bootspace and interior room expected

Skoda Auto India will host the world premiere of the Slavia midsize sedan today and it will go on sale in the early stages of 2022 locally. It is the second model spawned out of the MQB A0 IN platform for Skoda as the Kushaq midsize SUV has been on sale for a few months now. The Czech Republican automaker has taken charge of the India 2.0 project with more than a billion euro investment.

The heavily localised architecture with more than 90 per cent localisation will be found in the majority of the future Skoda models and the Slavia will replace the long serving Rapid upon arrival. It will compete against the likes of Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna, and will be more premium than the Rapid while having larger proportions and a more modern exterior.

On the outside, the Skoda Slavia gets a sharp headlamp cluster with sporty character lines, a more prominent Butterfly grille, aggressive fog lamp housings and bumpers at the front and rear, coupe-ish roofline, a large greenhouse to enable a spacious interior, newly designed alloy wheels, a sculpted bootlid, horizontal LED tail lamps, wide lower air intake on the front bumper, SKODA lettering on the tailgate and so on.

The interior will be a radical departure from the outgoing Rapid and is expected to have plenty in common with the Kushaq. The equipment list will comprise of a large 10-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a two-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls, Skoda Connect, cruise control, push-button start/stop, leather seats with ventilated function, an all-digital instrument console, six airbags, multi-collision brake, rear parking camera, etc.

As for the dimensions, the Skoda Slavia will have a length of 4,541 mm, a width of 1,752 mm and stands 1,487 mm with a wheelbase length of 2,651 mm. In comparison, the Slavia is 128 mm longer, 53 mm wider and 21 mm taller alongside having a 99 mm longer wheelbase over the Rapid. It will also likely have the segment-largest bootspace capacity of 520 litres.

The Slavia is powered by the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI petrol engine developing 115 PS and 175 Nm, and it will be paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter AT. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol kicks out 150 PS and 250 Nm, and it will likely be mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.