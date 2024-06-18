Skoda Slavia & Kushaq Prices Drop, Up To Rs. 2.19 Lakh

The price drop of Skoda Slavia and Kushaq will remain in place for a limited period; variants of both models renamed as well

Skoda Auto India has lowered the prices of its locally produced and popular offerings, the Slavia and Kushaq in the domestic market while the variants have been renamed as well. The midsize sedan now carries a starting price of Rs. 10.69 lakh while the Kushaq’s entry-level variant starts at Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

The former is less expensive by Rs. 94,000 while the latter’s price has reduced by Rs. 1.10 lakh. According to the Czech auto major, the price drop has been implemented to appeal to a wider range of buyers. However, the new prices will be applicable only for a limited period of time and thus interested folks can check them out right away before the lucrative deal closes.

The brand has also renamed variants as the Active, Ambition, and Style monikers have been ditched in favour of Classic, Signature, and Prestige respectively. The Skoda Kushaq will retain its Onyx and Monte Carlo versions though. The Kushaq Onyx is available in 1.0L MT and 1.0L AT trims while the Signature, Monte Carlo and Prestige can be had with 1.0L and 1.5L petrol engines in both transmission choices. The Monte Carlo 1.5L AT’s price has been reduced by Rs. 2.19 lakh.

Kushaq Price (ex-showroom) 1.0 MT 1.0 AT 1.5 MT 1.5 AT Classic ₹ 10.89 lakh – – – Onyx ₹ 12.89 lakh ₹ 13.49 lakh – – Signature ₹ 14.19 lakh ₹ 15.29 lakh ₹ 15.69 lakh ₹ 16.89 lakh Monte Carlo ₹ 15.59 lakh ₹ 16.69 lakh ₹ 17.09 lakh ₹ 18.29 lakh Prestige ₹ 16.09 lakh ₹ 17.19 lakh ₹ 17.59 lakh ₹ 18.79 lakh Slavia Price (Ex-showroom) 1.0 MT 1.0 AT 1.5 MT 1.5 AT Classic ₹ 10.69 lakh – – – Signature ₹ 13.99 lakh ₹ 15.09 lakh ₹ 15.49 lakh ₹ 16.69 lakh Prestige ₹ 15.99 lakh ₹ 17.09 lakh ₹ 17.49 lakh ₹ 18.69 lakh

The 2024 Skoda Slavia, on the other hand, is retailed in Classic, Signature and Prestige grades only. Both Signature and Prestige are sold with 1.0L and 1.5L petrol engines in manual and automatic transmission options. The 1.0L three-cylinder TSI petrol engine produces a maximum power output of 113 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque.

The bigger 1.5L four-cylinder TSI petrol mill is good enough to kick out 148 bhp and 250 Nm. Both powertrains are paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed torque converter auto and a seven-speed DSG are available as options in 1.0L petrol and 1.5L petrol units respectively. Both models sit on the MQB-A0 IN architecture.

Skoda will introduce a new compact SUV early next year and it will be based on the same platform. The five-seater will be powered by a 1.0L turbo petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options.