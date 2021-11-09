Skoda Slavia Interior Teased Via Design Sketch Ahead Of Debut

The upcoming Skoda Slavia (Rapid replacement) is slated to have its world premiere on 18th November 2021, with launch likely in early 2022

Skoda Auto has released a new design sketch, which teases the interior of its upcoming sedan, the Slavia. Skoda Slavia is scheduled to be unveiled on November 18, and it will serve as a replacement for the Rapid. The design sketch is quite detailed, and it gives us a good look at the cabin of the upcoming sedan.

The dashboard of the Slavia looks premium and sporty, with round AC vents at the side. The central AC vents, positioned just below the floating-type touchscreen infotainment system, are trapezoidal in shape, and further below that are the HVAC controls. The multi-function steering wheel has a two-spoke design, similar to the Kushaq, and behind that sits a fully-digital TFT instrument console.

We also see here that the parking brake is mechanical and not electronic, in the interest of affordability. The cabin seems to feature plenty of piano black and chrome inserts all around, which will give the cabin a premium feel. The vehicle is expected to offer plenty of other features, like automatic climate control, all power windows, power-operated ORVMs, wireless smartphone charger, rear parking camera, cruise control, multiple airbags, etc.

Skoda Slavia is built on the VW group’s MQB A0 IN platform, which also underpins the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun. The upcoming sedan will be larger in dimensions than the Rapid, thus offering more interior space. The manufacturer had teased the exterior design as well recently, via other design sketches, and the styling of the car is sporty yet elegant.

Skoda will offer two engine options on the Slavia – a 1.5L turbo-petrol and a 1.0L turbo-petrol unit. The larger motor will be available with a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DSG, while the smaller powerplant will be offered with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.

Although its debut is set to happen later this month, the launch of the Slavia in the Indian market will happen later, likely in early 2022. We expect the upcoming Skoda sedan to have a starting price of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom), and upon launch, it will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, etc.