Skoda Slavia (Honda City Rival) To Launch In India By March 2022

Skoda Slavia has the longest wheelbase and biggest boot in its segment alongside having the most powerful petrol engine

Just a few weeks ago, Skoda India unveiled the Slavia midsize sedan in India ahead of its likely market launch by March 2022. The segment will see plenty of action next year as the Slavia’s sibling that could be called the Virtus will be introduced in the second half of 2022. The Slavia will compete against Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, etc.

The Skoda Slavia is the second model based on the MQB A0 IN platform with heavy local content under the India 2.0 project and it will replace the long-serving Rapid. The reservations for the Skoda Slavia have already commenced at authorised dealerships and online. Compared to the Rapid, the Slavia has larger proportions and is feature-rich as well.

As for the dimensions, the Skoda Slavia has an overall length of 4,541 mm, a width of 1,752 mm and stands 1,487 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,651 mm. It is 128 mm longer, 53 mm wider and 21 mm taller with a 99 mm longer wheelbase compared to the Rapid while the bootspace capacity stands at 521 litres (longest wheelbase and biggest bootspace in the segment).

On the outside, the five-seater midsize sedan comes with sharp headlamps, sporty LED Daytime Running Lights, plenty of chrome touches, a prominent grille section, newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels, Skoda badged on the fenders at the front, wraparound LED tail lamps, chrome strip on the bumper and a large greenhouse ensuring a spacious cabin.

The interior boasts a layered dashboard, faux wooden touches, piano black panelling, elements similar to the Kushaq, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, automatic climate control, cruise control, push-button start/stop, steering wheel with mounted control, circular AC vents, wireless charging facility, etc.

Under the bonnet, the Skoda Slavia uses a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine. The former develops a maximum power output of 115 PS and 175 Nm of peak torque while the latter kicks out 150 PS and 250 Nm. The smaller petrol is linked with a six-speed MT or a six-speed AT and the bigger petrol, the most powerful in its class, is paired with a six-speed MT or a seven-speed DCT.