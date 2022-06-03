Skoda Slavia (Honda City Rival) Now Dearer By Up To Rs. 60,000

Skoda has increased the prices of the Slavia sedan in the Indian market by Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 60,000, depending on the variant selected

Skoda Slavia was launched in India in February this year, as a replacement for the now-discontinued Rapid. The new sedan is quite popular among buyers, matching or even surpassing the sales figure of Skoda Kushaq. Now, the introductory prices of Slavia have come to an end, and the manufacturer has hiked the prices of this sedan by a considerable margin.

The 1.0-litre version of Skoda Slavia has seen a hike of Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 40,000, while the 1.5-litre version of the sedan is now more expensive by Rs. 60,000. Also, the manufacturer is planning to replace the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system in Slavia with a smaller 8-inch touchscreen system, due to the shortage of semiconductor chips.

Apart from the downsized infotainment touchscreen, Skoda Slavia will also lose wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, but gain physical infotainment controls. Skoda Kushaq will also see similar changes, and the announcement of the changes has attracted a lot of criticism online.

There are two engine options available on Skoda Slavia. The first one is a 1.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-3 petrol mill, which belts out peak power and torque of 115 PS and 178 Nm, respectively. The second one is a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 petrol motor, which generates 150 PS and 250 Nm.

A 6-speed manual transmission is offered as standard on both powerplants. Automatic transmission options are also available on the sedan, consisting of a 6-speed torque-converter on the 1.0L engine and a 7-speed dual-clutch on the 1.5L engine.

Skoda Slavia variants New Price Old Price Active 1.0 MT Rs. 10.99 lakh Rs. 10.69 lakh Ambition 1.0 MT Rs. 12.69 lakh Rs. 12.39 lakh Ambition 1.0 AT Rs. 13.89 lakh Rs. 13.59 lakh Style (Non-Sunroof) 1.0 MT Rs. 13.99 lakh Rs. 13.59 lakh Style 1.0 MT Rs. 14.39 lakh Rs. 13.99 lakh Style 1.0 AT Rs. 15.79 lakh Rs. 15.39 lakh Style 1.5 MT Rs. 16.79 lakh Rs. 16.19 lakh Style 1.5 DSG Rs. 18.39 lakh Rs. 17.79 lakh

Following the price hike, Skoda Slavia is now priced from Rs. 10.99 lakh to Rs. 18.39 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Its rivals in the Indian market include Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz, and the upcoming VW Virtus.