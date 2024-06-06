Skoda Slavia Facelift Spied Testing – Gets 360-Degree Camera, ADAS

The upcoming Skoda Slavia facelift has been spotted testing again on Indian roads, covered in heavy camouflage. It will likely get Level-2 ADAS feature and a 360-degreee camera

Skoda Auto India is gearing up to introduce the facelift version of Slavia sedan in mid-2024. The test mule of the Skoda Slavia facelift was recently spotted covered in heavy camouflage. The latest spy shots of the upcoming sedan unveil some key exterior details.

As per spy images, the silhouette of the 2024 Slavia appears similar to the current-gen Slavia. In terms of design, the mid-size sedan is expected to get a new set of LED headlamps, a revised grille design, halogen fog lamps, revised front bumper and boomerang-shaped LED DRLs.

Other details that are visible in the recent spy pictures are black-coloured multi-spoke alloy wheels, a shark-fin antenna and a sunroof. Based on the MQB-A0 (IN) platform, the 2024 Skoda Slavia will be equipped with C-shaped LED tail-lamps and a redesigned rear bumper.

According to various media reports, Czech carmaker will likely introduce the ADAS 2.0 in its updated Slavia and Kushaq. Safety suite of the Skoda Slavia facelift is expected to come equipped with a 360-degree parking camera, front parking sensors and electric parking brake.

Under the hood, the Skoda Slavia 2024 will continue to draw power from the existing 1.0-litre and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines. The former generates a max power of 114 bhp and a peak torque of 178 Nm, while the latter produces 148 bhp max power and 250 Nm peak torque. The 1.0-litre engine is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission or an AMT gearbox, whereas the 1.5-litre engine comes mated with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Apart from the Slavia facelift, the company is also working to launch its first compact SUV, internally referred to as ‘India 2.5’. Similar to the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia, the upcoming SUV will be built on the MQB-A0 (IN) platform, slated to launch in the Indian market in the first half of 2025, as confirmed by the brand. It will be propelled by a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine, mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter AMT gearbox.