Skoda Slavia Exterior Design Sketches Unveiled; Debut On November 18

Skoda Slavia is the second model from the brand to sit on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform; likely to be priced around Rs. 11-18 lakh (ex-showroom)

Skoda Auto India revealed the official name of its upcoming sedan early last month before unveiling the production-ready prototype and subsequently releasing the launch date. Dubbed the Skoda Slavia, the midsize sedan will make its global premiere on November 18, 2021, and it will go on sale in the early parts of next year in India.

The Czech Republican automaker recently launched the Kushaq midsize SUV domestically and is the first product based on the MQB A0 IN platform. The Slavia will be the second Skoda vehicle to sit on the same architecture with a local content of more than 90 per cent and it will act as a replacement to the Rapid that has been in the business for a long period.

The new sketches of the Skoda Slavia reveal the exterior styling details of the five-seater sedan. While the sketches give a more exaggerated look into the design, some of the key information can be clearly noted including a sporty Butterfly front grille with chrome surrounds and a pair of sleeker headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights.

Other highlights are elegant character lines, a large greenhouse, chromed window line, raked front windshield, forward dipping bonnet structure, V-shaped machined wheels, an aggressive front bumper with bold fog lamp enclosures and a wide central air intake, inverted L-shaped LED tail lamps, SKODA lettering on the tailgate, chrome strip on the lower bumper and sharp-looking mirrors.

The Skoda Slavia takes design inspiration from the latest crop of Skoda sedans including the Octavia and it will have several commonalities with the Kushaq. The cabin will boast a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, automatic climate control, cruise control, digital gauge cluster, steering wheel with mounted controls, reversing camera, six airbags and so on.

Under the bonnet, a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol will be utilised. The former will produce 115 PS and 175 Nm while the latter will kick out 150 PS and 250 Nm. The smaller gasoline mill will be paired with a six-speed MT or a six-speed AT, and the latter is hooked with a six-speed MT or a seven-speed DSG.