Skoda Slavia Exclusive Walkaround Video – 5 Things To Know

Skoda Slavia derives power from a 1.0-litre TSI petrol and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine; to rival Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Skoda Auto India has revealed the Slavia midsize sedan and it will act as a replacement to the Rapid. It will compete against Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna, and has a number of tricks up its sleeves. We look at five important things of the upcoming Slavia in this article as it has the potential to make a big impact in the segment:

1. Large Bootspace & Widest In Class:

The Skoda Slavia is designed and engineered to offer ample interior space for occupants and is currently the widest car in its class. In addition, the Slavia has a large bootspace capacity of 521 litres.

2. Most Powerful Petrol Engine In Segment:

The five-seater uses a 1.0-litre three-pot TSI petrol and a 1.5-litre four-pot petrol. The former develops a maximum power output of 115 PS and 175 Nm while the latter kicks out 150 PS and 250 Nm, making it the most powerful petrol engine in its segment. A six-speed manual, a six-speed torque converter AT and a seven-speed DCT will be the transmission choices.

3. Feature-Rich Interior:

The Skoda Slavia comes with a feature-packed interior boasting a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Skoda Connect, smartphone charging, cruise control, all-digital instrumentation, six airbags, ISOFIX anchorages, three-point seatbelts, cruise control, steering wheel with mounted controls and a lot more.

4. Styling Influenced By Octavia & Superb:

The exterior of the Skoda Slavia takes heavy influence from the Octavia and Superb siblings that are already on sale in India with sharp cuts and creases, elegant character lines, sleek headlamps, stylish LED Daytime Running Lights, sporty fog lamp section, inverted L-shaped LED tail lamps, sculpted tailgate, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, chromed window line and so on.

5. Deliveries & Expected Price:

Skoda has confirmed that the pre-bookings for the Slavia midsize sedan have opened across showrooms and its deliveries will commence in the first quarter of 2022. We do expect the pricing to hover around Rs. 11.5 lakh to Rs. 18.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will be sold in three trim levels namely Active, Ambition and Style.