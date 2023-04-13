Skoda Slavia Anniversary Edition, Kushaq Blue Lava Edition Launched

Skoda Slavia Anniversary Edition and Kushaq Blue Lava Edition can be only had with the 1.5L turbo petrol engine

Skoda Auto India has today announced the launch of the Slavia Anniversary Edition and Kushaq Blue Edition in the domestic market. The Skoda Slavia Anniversary Edition is priced at Rs. 17.28 lakh for the 1.5 TSI MT version and it goes up to Rs. 18.68 lakh for the 1.5 TSI AT. The Skoda Kushaq Lava Blue Edition costs Rs. 17.99 lakh for the 1.5 TSI MT while the 1.5 TSI AT carries a sticker tag of Rs. 19.19 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Comes as part of the anniversary celebration of the five-seater sedan, the Skoda Slavia Anniversary Edition comes with exterior enhancements over the regular model. Some of the key updates are Skoda’s hexagonal grille section with vertical chrome slats, chrome garnish on the lower section of the doors and Anniversary Edition C-pillar foil.

Other additions are the Anniversary Edition badge on the steering wheel, special Anniversary Edition scuff plate, and Anniversary Edition cushion pillows. Speaking of the new launches, Petr Solc, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “We continue with our product offensive strategy with all new editions of the Kushaq and Slavia, which are instrumental in our growth ambitions in India. Since their introduction, both of our INDIA 2.0 cars have set new benchmarks in safety, and we are leading the class when it comes to safety in India,”

The Skoda Kushaq Lava Blue Edition features a hexagonal grille with chrome ribs, lower chrome garnish, plush edition cushion pillows and an edition badge on B pillars. The Kushaq and Slavia were awarded five stars by Global NCAP and the former competes against Creta, Seltos and the likes while the latter takes on City, Verna, Ciaz and Virtus.

The Skoda Slavia was introduced just over a year ago while the Kushaq was launched back in July 2021. They are underpinned by the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform developed by Skoda and Volkswagen under the India 2.0 project. The midsize sedan and the midsize SUV have several commonalities with each other including the powertrain and transmission choices.

The 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine produces a maximum power output of 115 PS and 178 Nm while the bigger 1.5L four-cylinder turbo TSI petrol kicks out 150 PS and 250 Nm – both are E20 and RDE compliant. The Skoda Slavia Anniversary Edition and Kushaq Blue Edition are only available with the bigger turbo petrol mill in six-speed manual and automatic transmission options.