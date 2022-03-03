Skoda Slavia 1.5L Turbo Petrol Launched In India At Rs. 16.19 Lakh

Skoda Slavia 1.5-litre petrol engine is the most powerful in its segment and is paired with a six-speed MT or a seven-speed DSG transmission

Skoda’s India division has today announced the launch of the 1.5-litre petrol engine equipped Slavia in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 16.19 lakh for the manual trim and it goes all the way up to Rs. 17.79 lakh for the AT (both prices, ex-showroom pan India). It follows the launch of the 1.0L petrol engine equipped Slavia that costs between Rs. 10.69 lakh and Rs. 15.39 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India).

The Slavia is the second product from Skoda under the India 2.0 project and is underpinned by the same MQB A0 IN architecture with more than 90 per cent localisation as the Kushaq midsize SUV and the Volkswagen Taigun. The Skoda Slavia will give rise to a VW sibling in the name of Virtus as both will have plenty of commonalities and it will make its global debut in May 2022 ahead of the market launch.

The Skoda Slavia competes in the midsize sedan segment against Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and is offered in an extensive range of two petrol engines but unlike City and Verna, the Slavia does not come with a diesel engine. However, the newly launched 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol engine is the most powerful in its segment.

It develops a maximum power output of 150 PS and 250 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed DSG automatic unit. By being the quickest car in its segment, the Slavia is claimed to do zero to 100 kmph in 8.8 seconds. The Slavia is the longest and the widest in its space and has the longest wheelbase too.

The bootspace capacity of 521 litres makes it the car with the largest boot volume and the interior is also spacious. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo TSI petrol develops 110 PS maximum power and 175 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed MT or a six-speed AT.

As for the features, the Skoda Slavia offers a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, six airbags, a wireless charging pad, steering wheel with mounted controls, cruise control, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, leatherette seats, digital instrument cluster, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), EDS (Electronic Differential System), and so on.