Skoda Slavia 1.0L Petrol Launched In India At Rs. 10.69 Lakh

Skoda Slavia 1.0L TSI petrol is retailed across Active, Ambition and Style trims and comes with the option of two transmissions in India

Skoda has today announced the prices of the 1.10-litre petrol engine equipped variants of the Slavia while the 1.5-litre petrol variant’s prices will be out on March 3. The Czech Republican automaker has priced the midsize sedan at Rs. 10.69 lakh for the Active entry-level trim and it goes all the way up to Rs. 15.39 lakh for the Style range-topping trim with sunroof and an automatic gearbox.

The Skoda Slavia competes against Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The segment will see the arrival of Slavia’s cousin, the VW Virtus, in the coming months while the rebadged Ciaz known as Toyota Belta may also be launched in the near future. The Honda City leads the way in the segment over a long period of time and is priced between Rs. 11.25 lakh and Rs. 15.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

The base price of the Skoda Slavia is certainly competitive whereas its other rivals such as the Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz cost Rs. 9.32-15.36 lakh and Rs. 8.67-11.66 lakh respectively (ex-showroom). Both Honda Ciaz and Hyundai Verna can be bought in petrol and diesel engines but the Slavia gets only a pair of petrol engines.

Skoda Slavia 1.0L Variants Price (Ex-Showroom, Pan India) 1. Active 1.0L TSI MT Rs. 10.69 lakh 2. Ambition 1.0L TSI MT Rs. 12.39 lakh 3. Ambition 1.0L TSI AT Rs. 13.59 lakh 4. Style Without Sunroof 1.0L TSI MT Rs. 13.59 lakh 5. Style With Sunroof 1.0L TSI MT Rs. 13.99 lakh 6. Style With Sunroof 1.0L TSI AT Rs. 15.39 lakh

The test drives and delivers of the Skoda Slavia have also commenced today across dealerships. The Slavia sits on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform that can also be found in the Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun midsize SUVs. The architecture will be used on the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus as it will have plenty in common with the Slavia.

As for the performance, the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine produces a maximum power output of 115 PS and 175 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic is optional.

The Rapid replacement follows the latest design philosophy adopted by the brand globally and is heavily influenced by the latest Octavia and Superb. It measures 4,541 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width and has a height of 1,487 mm with a wheelbase length of 2,651 mm. While having bigger proportions than the Rapid, the Slavia is also one of the largest cars in its space.

It is the longest and widest while having the longest wheelbase compared to its rivals and the bootspace capacity of 521 litres makes it the largest in its class too. The interior with dual-tone theme boasts features such as a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, wireless charger, sunroof, an all-digital instrumentation, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, leather seats, six airbags, TPMS, ESC, EDS (Electronic Differential System), etc.