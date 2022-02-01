Skoda Sales Up By 200% In Jan 2022 – Kushaq, Octavia, Kodiaq, Superb

Skoda posted 3,009 units in the month of January 2022 as against 1,004 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY growth close to 200 per cent

Skoda Auto India garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 3,009 units in the month of January 2022 as against 1,004 units during the same period in 2021 with massive YoY volume growth of close to 200 per cent. Compared to the previous month of December 2021, Skoda endured an MoM drop of 7 per cent as 3,234 units were recorded in that period.

The Czech Republican automaker’s fortunes turned around following the launch of the Kushaq in July 2021. It is the first model based on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform under the India 2.0 project and it spawned a VW sibling in the form of the Taigun. The Kushaq is currently priced between Rs. 10.99 lakh and Rs. 18.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

The features list of Skoda Kushaq comprises a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and wireless SmartLink connectivity, Electronic Stability Control, Rollover Protection and Multi Collision Braking (MKB), Hill-Hold Control, a digital instrument cluster, six airbags, three-point seatbelts, Electronic differential lock, Hydraulic brake-boosting, Brake disc wiping, etc.

The facelifted version of the Skoda Kodiaq debuted last month with exterior updates and new features while a new 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine was introduced producing 190 PS maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque, and is paired with a seven-speed DSG transmission sending power to all four wheels. It has a starting price of Rs. 34.99 lakh and is retailed in three trim levels.

In January 2022, Skoda also commenced production of the Slavia midsize sedan in India and upon arrival in March, it will replace the Rapid. The Slavia will compete against Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and is hoped to drive the volumes going forward. The five-seater is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine.

The former produces a maximum power output of 115 PS and 175 Nm of peak torque while the bigger petrol motor delivers 150 PS and 250 Nm. The 1.5-litre engine features active cylinder technology that automatically shuts down two cylinders when the engine load is low. The three transmission choices offered are a six-speed manual, a six-speed torque converter AT and a seven-speed DSG.