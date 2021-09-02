Skoda Registers Over 281% Growth In August 2021, Thanks To Kushaq

Last month, Skoda India registered a total sales figure of 3,829 units, thereby registering an enormous YoY sales growth of 281.75 per cent

Skoda India has released its dispatch figures for August 2021; the Czech carmaker sold a total of 3,829 passenger cars in the Indian market last month. This is a massive sales growth of 281.75 per cent on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, with the manufacturer’s sales figure for August 2020 standing at 1,003 units.

Skoda’s market share has also jumped noticeably, from 0.4 per cent in August 2020 to 1.5 per cent last month. Back in July 2021, the manufacturer registered a sales figure of 3,080 units, which translates to an impressive sales growth of 24.32 per cent in August 2021 on a Month-on-Month basis. The biggest reason for Skoda’s positive sales growth is the new Kushaq.

Launched back in June of this year, Skoda Kushaq has managed to generate a lot of buzz in the Indian car market. Initially, the manufacturer had only commenced delivery of the 1.0L TSI version of the SUV, with deliveries of the 1.5L TSI version only starting last month. Mid-size SUVs are extremely popular in India, and Skoda seems to be enjoying a fair amount of success in this segment.

There are two engine options on offer on Skoda Kushaq. The first one is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor, rated at 115 PS and 178 Nm. It can be had with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The second option is a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor, which belts out 150 PS and 250 Nm. Transmission choices with this engine consist of a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG.

As per leaked RTO documents, Skoda seems to be planning to expand the Kushaq range, with the addition of ‘Ambition 1.5L TSI MT’ and ‘Ambition 1.5L TSI DSG’ variants. The addition of these new variants will help the 1.5L version of the Kushaq become more affordable, as the larger engine is currently only available on the top-spec ‘Style’ trim.

Skoda is also working on a new sedan for the Indian market, which will serve as a replacement for the Rapid. However, the new model will be larger and more premium than the latter. The upcoming Skoda sedan has been spotted multiple times during road tests and is expected to be unveiled before the end of this year.