Skoda Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales, Thanks To Kushaq & Slavia

Skoda posted its highest ever monthly sales tally in March 2022 as 5,608 units were sold against 1,159 units with a growth of 383.6 per cent

Skoda’s India division recorded its highest ever monthly sales tally in the month of March 2022 as 5,608 units were sold against 1,159 unit sales during the same period in 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 383.8 per cent (4,923 units in 2012 previously). In addition, the Czech Republican auto major garnered a quarterly total of 13,120 units in Q1 2022 (January to March 2022 period) with a five-fold YoY growth.

This was the highest ever sales recorded by the brand in a single quarter. The surge in volume numbers can be attributed to the good reception for the Kushaq midsize SUV and the recently launched Slavia midsize sedan. Skoda took charge of the India 2.0 project years ago with an investment of more than one billion euros between 2019 and 2021 locally.

The investment spawned the MQB A0 IN platform with more than 90 per cent local content as the Skoda Kushaq became the first product to come out of the revival strategy for the VW Group. The Kushaq was launched in June 2021 and it quickly emerged as the best-selling for the company. It was followed by its sibling, the Volkswagen Taigun, in September 2021.



Towards the end of February 2022, Skoda introduced the 1.0-litre version of the Slavia based on the same strategy and it was followed by the bigger 1.5-litre variant in early March 2022. Both the Skodas are underpinned by the India-specific MQB A0 IN architecture and they have several commonalities including the powertrain and gearbox options.

The 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine develops 110 PS maximum power and 175 Nm of peak torque while the 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol kicks out 150 PS and 250 Nm. The engines are paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed torque converter AT and a seven-speed DCT come optional.

The Slavia has given rise to Volkswagen Virtus and it will go on sale in India by the third week of May 2022. Some of the key features common to these models are a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, in-car connected tech, fully digital instrument console, automatic climate control system, leather upholstery, six airbags, ESC, TPMS, etc.