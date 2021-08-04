Skoda Records 234% Sales Increase In July 2021, Thanks To Kushaq

Skoda recorded more than 3,000 unit sales for the first time in nine years, as 3,080 units were posted in July 2021

Škoda Auto India has announced to have garnered a 234 per cent sales increase in the month of July 2021 as 3,080 units were sold against 922 units during the same period in 2020. It is an encouraging sign for the Czech Republican automaker, which brought in the first model off the India 2.0 project, the Kushaq a few weeks ago.

Compared to the previous month of June 2021 with 734 units, the MoM volume growth stood at 320 per cent. The brand says the surge in volumes is attributed to the good initial reception for the Kushaq mid-size SUV and it will be interesting to see if it can maintain the momentum or not. The customer deliveries of the 1.0-litre turbo TSI petrol engine equipped Kushaq began midway through last month.

Speaking on the sales performance, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said that the new launch has enabled his brand to build a strong momentum across the value chain. It has also helped in seeing a surge in dealership footfalls and customer inquiries along with a multi-fold increase in the requests for new dealerships from the dealer fraternity across the nation.

The five-seater competing against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster has managed to record close to 6,000 bookings within a month of its local launch and the 1.5-litre TSI Evo petrol engine equipped variants will arrive at showrooms this month before the commencement of deliveries.

Skoda further said that there have been more than 200 dealership applications by potential partners and the network presence has grown by almost 15 per cent last month. The brand will be available in well over 100 cities across the country in August with more than 170 customer touchpoints. The sales tally in July 2021 marks the first time in nine years the brand crossed the 3,000 mark.

Skoda’s highest ever monthly sales was achieved in June 2012 when the launch of the Rapid helped in garnering 3,246 units. The Kushaq mid-size SUV could help in bettering that tally in the coming months.