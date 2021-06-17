Skoda Rapid Successor Digitally Rendered Based On Spy Pictures

Here, we have a digitally rendered image, which imagines what the Skoda Rapid’s upcoming successor in India would look like

Skoda India is planning to launch an all-new sedan in the Indian market soon. This upcoming model will be based on the MQB A0 IN platform, which also underpins the soon-to-launch Kushaq SUV. Previously, it was believed that this forthcoming sedan would replace the ageing Rapid in India, but now, it seems like this new model will be sold alongside it, as a slightly premium alternative to it.

This upcoming Skoda sedan (expected to be named ‘Slavia’ or ‘Laura’), will be larger in dimensions than the Rapid. It is expected to have a 2,651mm long wheelbase, the longest in the segment, which should liberate plenty of room in the cabin. A few spy pictures of the vehicle have been doing rounds on the internet, although the design is almost completely hidden by thick camouflage in the pictures we have thus far.

Based on the spy pictures, digital artist Shoeb R Kalania, of IAB, has imagined what the Skoda Rapid successor would look like. A few design references have been taken from the new-generation Rapid as well, which is currently available in a few international markets. The digitally rendered model features triangular headlamps (with integrated LED DRLs), along with a new Octavia-inspired front bumper.

We also see Skoda’s signature grille at the front of the car. From the sides, the length of the vehicle is noticeable, especially with the long rear doors. The car gets sporty-looking alloy wheels as well, and the coupe-like sloping roofline looks cool. The rear section has not been rendered, although we can notice the wraparound LED taillights here.

We expect the production-ready model to share a lot of similarities in design with this digitally rendered version. As for the powertrains, the Rapid successor is expected to be available with two engine options – a 1.0-litre TSI petrol unit (115 PS/175 Nm) and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol unit (150 PS/250 Nm).

A 6-speed manual transmission will be offered as standard with both engines. The 1.0L motor will get an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, while the 1.5L mill will offer an optional 7-speed DCT. Skoda Rapid successor is expected to launch in India early next year, and upon arrival, it will rival the likes of Maruti Ciaz, Honda City, and Hyundai Verna.

Source