Skoda Rapid Sales Up By 402% In March 2021

The Rapid is Skoda’s most affordable sedan in the Indian market, and ever since the car was upgraded to comply with the BS6 emission norms, the Skoda Rapid’s popularity in the country has increased. In the month of March 2021, Skoda managed to sell 903 units of the car.

This has resulted in the Skoda Rapid recording a positive YoY growth in sales of 402 per cent in March 2021, since only 180 units of the sedan were sold in the same month last month. The Rapid has also recorded a positive month-on-month growth of 47 per cent, with Skoda having sold 614 units of the car in February 2021.

The Skoda Rapid is currently the most affordable C-segment sedan in India, since it is retailed at a base price of Rs 7.79 lakh, which goes all the way up to Rs 13.29 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim. As of now, the Skoda Rapid puts up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Toyota Yaris as well as the Volkswagen Vento.

Skoda offers the Rapid with a sole 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that belts out 110 PS of maximum power, along with 175 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual gearbox, as well as an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic.

The Rapid comes equipped with features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink, electrically adjustable and foldable wing mirrors, automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, cruise control, an auto-dimming IRVM, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel, height-adjustable driver’s seat and more.

On the safety front, the sedan gets 4 airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Hold Control, reverse parking sensors and a reverse parking camera. Skoda is working on a replacement for the Rapid, and Zac Hollis, Director of Sales, Service & Marketing, Skoda Auto India even confirmed that the new sedan will be ready to go on sale by the end of this year.