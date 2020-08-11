Skoda Rapid Rider Plus Vs Hyundai Verna S – Base Variant Specs Comparison

The Hyundai Verna can be had with three different BS6-compliant powertrains, while the Skoda Rapid gets a sole 1.0-litre TSI unit

The Skoda Rapid and the Hyundai Verna are some of the latest C-segment sedans in the country to be upgraded, with the Verna receiving a mid-life refresh and the Rapid being upgraded to comply with the BS6 emission norms recently. While the Verna’s starting price have been increased with the update, the entry-level Rapid’s price has drastically come down.

However, the entry-level variants of both the cars feel more value for money than before, thanks to their new powertrains and features. Wondering which one is better out of the two? Here is a detailed specification comparison between the Skoda Rapid Rider Plus and the Hyundai Verna S in order to make it easier for you –

Dimensions

The Skoda Rapid measures 4413 mm in length, 1699 mm in width, stands 1466 mm tall and has a 2552 mm long wheelbase. In comparison, the Hyundai Verna has a length of 4440 mm, a width of 1729 mm, a height of 1475 mm and a wheelbase that measures 2600 mm in length.

Car Skoda Rapid Hyundai Verna Length 4413 mm 4440 mm Width 1699 mm 1729 mm Height 1466 mm 1475 mm Wheelbase 2552 mm 2600 mm

These dimensions make the Hyundai Verna bigger than the Skoda Rapid in all aspects. The former is 27 mm longer, 30 mm wider, 11 mm taller and has a 48 mm longer wheelbase as compared to the Skoda Rapid.

Powertrains

The Skoda Rapid lost its four-cylinder diesel and petrol powertrains for a new 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged TSI engine in the BS6 era. The new powertrain puts out 110 PS of maximum power, along with 175 Nm of peak torque, and is currently only offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox across the entire range. An optional automatic gearbox will also be released for the Rapid soon.

Car Skoda Rapid Rider Plus Hyundai Verna S Engine 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, turbocharged petrol 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol Power 110 PS 115 PS Torque 175 Nm 144 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual

On the other hand, Hyundai offers the Verna with three different BS6 powertrains which include a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine, a 1.5-litre oil burner as well as a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol unit. However, the base S variant can only be had with the former petrol engine, and is rated at 115 PS/144 Nm. The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, while an IVT auto gearbox can also be opted with this engine on the higher trims.

Features

The features on offer with the entry-level model of the Verna include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, front and rear speakers, Arkamys Premium Sound, Bluetooth connectivity, steering mounted controls, Hyundai iblue app, all four power windows, glovebox cooling, tilt adjust for steering, rear AC vents, a shark fin antenna and so on.

The Skoda Rapid Rider Plus on the other hand, comes with front and rear center armrests, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering, a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink., 2 front and 2 rear speakers, automatic climate control, all electric windows, electrically adjustable wing mirrors with side turn indicators, rear AC vents, rear reading lamp etc.

Safety

On the safety front, the Hyundai Verna S comes equipped with features like driver and passenger airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, high speed alert system and front seatbelt reminder. In comparison, the Skoda Rapid Rider Plus gets ABS with EBD, dual airbags, reverse parking sensors, back and front adjustable headrests etc.

Price

The entry-level optional Skoda Rapid Rider Plus variant is currently priced at Rs 7.99 lakh, and at this price point, it undercuts all its competitors with a good margin. On the other hand, the Hyundai Verna’s base ‘S’ petrol variant is retailed at Rs 9.3 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom), making it over Rs 1.3 lakh more expensive than the Skoda Rapid Rider Plus.

Comparison Verdict

The Rapid’s new entry-level Rider variant received an enormous response, and Skoda went on to introduce its optional Rider Plus variant some time later, with a few additional features over the former. The introduction of the Rider Plus variant of the Rapid has helped Skoda reignite the C-sedan segment, making life tougher for entry-level variants of other sedans in the said space due to its price.

The Rapid is surely a bargain, but if you have a flexible budget, the Verna is definitely a good deal considering the fact that you get a range of additional feel-good features like a bigger touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted audio and Bluetooth controls etc.

Apart from the price difference, looks can also play an important role since the Verna facelift features a bold design with its large cascading front grille, while the Rapid retains its subtle and ageless styling.