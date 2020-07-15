Skoda Rapid Rider Plus Launched In India At Rs. 7.99 Lakh

Skoda Rapid Rider Plus gets exterior enhancements and is sold with the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 110 PS and 175 Nm

Following the exceptional reception for the base Rapid Rider variant, Skoda India had to temporarily suspend the bookings for it. In another move, the company has today launched the Rapid Rider Plus for a price tag of Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom introductory, pan India) – Rs. 50,000 costlier than the Rider. Available in four colour options namely Candy White, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver and Toffee Brown, it can be booked across all the authorised showrooms present facilities in the country.

As for the exterior, the Skoda Rapid Rider Plus comes with black vertical slats accentuating the signature butterfly grille, glossy black finished B pillars along with chromed window line, black side decals and trunk lid garnish to enhance the premium appeal of the C-segment sedan. The interior gets a host of features such as two-tone ebony sand cabin theme.

It is accompanied by ivory slate seat upholstery, stainless steel scuff plates with RAPID inscription, a 16.51 cm touchscreen infotainment system with SmartLink tech compatible with MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, Climatronic technology with dust and pollen filter, etc. The infotainment system also supports USB, Aux-in and Bluetooth options.

Other features in the Rapid Rider Plus include adjustable dual rear AC vents, 12V power socket in front and rear centre console, height and length adjustable multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, adjustable headrests, foldable armrests, central locking system with remote control, MID, etc. Speaking on the launch of the Rapid Rider Plus, Zac Hollis, Director, Škoda Auto India said:

“The RIDER PLUS offers a compelling combination of the brand’s emotive design, exquisite interiors and class leading safety features, at a very competitive price point.”

On the safety side, it gets Parktronic rear parking sensors, anti-glare interior rear view mirror, rear windscreen defogger with timer, height adjustable three-point front seat belts, rough road package, fuel supply cut off in the event of a crash, engine immobilizer with floating code system and so on. The Skoda Shield Plus allows for 6 years of hassle free ownership as it incorporates motor insurance, 24×7 road side assistance, and extended warranty.

With no change in powertrain, the sedan uses a 1.0-litre three-cylinder BSVI compliant TSI petrol engine producing 110 PS maximum power and 175 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed manual transmission and it helps in achieving claimed fuel economy of 18.97 kmpl. Compared to the old 1.6-litre MPI unit, it has higher fuel efficiency of 23 per cent while being 5 per cent more powerful and 14 per cent torquier.