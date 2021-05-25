Skoda Rapid Replacement To Launch In Early 2022 With 2 Turbo Engines

Skoda Rapid replacing mid-size sedan will have a different name as Laura or Slavia could be utilised; will likely become the most powerful in its class

Skoda has been working on a number of new launches for India as the Kushaq mid-size SUV will kickstart a new product assault based on the India 2.0 project. Skoda and Volkswagen have invested more than a billion euros over the last three years in their local operations and resultantly, the Kushaq will be underpinned by the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform.

It will be followed by a mid-size sedan acting as a replacement to the Rapid in the early parts of next year. The Czech Republican automaker will have a different name to it though as Slavia or Laura could be used. The C-segment sedan was spotted for the first time early last month and it will spawn a VW sedan based on the global Virtus.

The upcoming sedan will likely have a length of 4,480 mm and the longest wheelbase in its class of 2,651 mm. The bigger proportions meant that it will have a spacious interior and the largest bootspace in its segment as well. As for the exterior, it will boast the latest styling elements such as a new front grille, sporty bumper section and elegant lines.



On the inside, we can expect Skoda to offer a premium cabin with high-quality material finish and the equipment list will likely comprise a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, wireless charger, in-car connected technology, ventilated front seats, a fully digital instrument console, six-speaker audio, etc.

It is expected not to have features like a panoramic sunroof, remote AC and remote engine start. As for the performance, a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI turbo petrol will be utilised. The former develops a maximum power output of around 115 horsepower and is currently found in Polo, Vento and Rapid.



The bigger petrol mill can now be seen in the VW T-Roc and it pushes out around 150 horsepower and 250 Nm of peak torque. A six-speed manual will be standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic in the 1.0-litre petrol and a dual-clutch auto in the 1.5-litre petrol will be part of the package making it the most powerful in its class.

Spy Source: TeamBHP