Skoda Rapid Outsells Hyundai Verna, Honda City, VW Vento In Dec 2019

Skoda Rapid was the second best-selling C-segment sedan in the country last month, outselling both Honda City and Hyundai Verna

Škoda managed to sell 1,359 units of the Rapid in December 2019, which put it at the second spot in terms of C-segment sales that month, only behind the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz which sold 1,786 units. However, the Rapid outsold its other competitors including the Hyundai Verna (1,295), the Honda City (1,004), as well as its cousin VW Vento (469) last month.

Skoda sold 483 additional units of the Rapid last month, as compared to December 2018 when it could only sell 876 units of the car. This has led to a 55% growth in terms of YoY sales. Surprisingly, this is the first time that Rapid has managed to beat both the current-gen City, as well as the Verna.

As of now, the Škoda Rapid is offered with two BS4-compliant engines, which includes a 1.6-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 103 hp of maximum power, and 153 Nm of peak torque; and a 1.5-litre diesel unit which produces 109 hp power and 250 Nm torque.

However, Mr Zac Hollis, Director of Sales, Service and Marketing, Škoda Auto India hinted that a mild facelift of the sedan will be making its way to the Indian market with a new BS6-compliant engine soon. The new engine will likely be a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI turbocharged petrol engine, which will also be shared with the VW Polo GT and Vento, and is rated at 115 hp/200 Nm.

That being said, the current 1.5-litre diesel mill will completely be phased out once the BS6 emission norms come into action on April 1. Škoda currently retails the BS4 Rapid at a starting price of Rs 8.81 lakh (ex-showroom), which goes up to Rs 14.25 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end trim. The said price will likely be hiked once the car is updated with the new powertrain in April.

However, the BS6 Skoda Rapid will continue to rival the likes of Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Volkswagen Vento and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in the Indian market.