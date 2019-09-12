Skoda Rapid Onyx And Monte Carlo Get Up To Rs. 1 Lakh Discount

Both the Skoda Rapid Onyx and Monte Carlo special editions are offered with big discounts in the Indian market

As part of the festive season furore that generally exists during the period of September 2019, Skoda is offering the Rapid Onyx and Monte Carlo editions with benefits of up to Rs. 1 lakh and six-year warranty to lure in new customers. With automobile manufacturers suffering big sales setbacks in recent months, Skoda has jumped on the bandwagon to sell its models with big discounts.

In September 2018, Skoda introduced the Rapid Onyx edition with unique exterior and interior updates. It gets 16-inch “Clubber” alloy wheels, black finished ORVMs, black front grille, boot as well as side moulding, and projector headlights with black inserts and LED Daytime Running Lights. It is available in white and blue colour schemes in the Indian market.

As for the interior, the Skoda Rapid Onyx edition comes with a touchscreen infotainment system with Smartlink connectivity, light brown cabin finish with perforated beige seats and leather seat upholstery, sporty flat-bottom multi-functional steering wheel with black stitches, scuff plates with Onyx lettering and rear sunshade.

The special edition can be had in a choice of two engine and two transmission choices: a 1.6-litre petrol MT, a 1.6-litre petrol AT, a 1.5-litre diesel MT and a 1.5-litre diesel AT. The Skoda Rapid Onyx edition is priced between Rs. 9.75 lakh and Rs. 12.73 lakh (ex-showroom). The Rapid Monte Carlo, on the other hand, costs between Rs. 11.39 lakh and Rs. 14.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Monte Carlo edition of the Rapid was reintroduced earlier this year in India following a trademark issue and is made available with cosmetic and interior updates. It features an exclusive red paint scheme, blackened front grille, wing mirrors, spoiler, roof and B-pillar along with faux diffuser. They are accompanied by LED Daytime Running Lights, chrome garnished projector headlights, dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels and so on.

The interior of the Rapid Monte Carlo gains black leather-wrapped multi-function flat-bottom steering and gear knob wrapped, leather seat upholstery, all-black centre console and dash with chrome garnish, steel floor pedals and scuff plates with Mote Carlo inscription, 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic air conditioning, cooled glove box and more.