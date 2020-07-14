Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo Detailed In Walkaround Video

Check out this walkaround video of the 2020 Skoda Rapid ‘Monte Carlo’, the most expensive trim-level on the car

Skoda Rapid was recently launched in India in its BS6 avatar, at a starting price of Rs. 7.49 lakh. The car sports the same exterior design as the BS4 model, but gets a new 1.0-litre petrol engine, replacing the older 1.6-litre petrol motor. The 1.5-litre diesel powerplant has also been discontinued with the BS6 update.

Here, we have a walkaround video of the 2020 Skoda Rapid ‘Monte Carlo’ trim, uploaded by YouTube channel ‘AutoTrend TV’. The video begins with a detailed description of the exterior design of the car. You get a bright red paint scheme for the exterior and a blacked-out roof. You also get projector headlamps with LED DRLs, along with rectangular foglamps. The front grille and air dam have been blacked out as well.

The side profile of the car features beautiful, 16-inch alloy wheels with machine-cut finish. The black ORVMs have integrated turn-indicators. You also get a ‘Monte Carlo’ badging on the B-pillar. At the rear, there is a tiny spoiler integrated onto the boot lid. The antenna is not a shark-fin unit, which doesn’t look very premium.

The Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo features a different interior theme than the rest of the Rapid range. The seats have black leatherette upholstery with grey and red inserts. The interior panels are all black, with no sign of beige anywhere. You also get red highlights on the flat-bottom steering wheel and gear knob. The design and colour scheme of the Monte Carlo variant is extremely upmarket and sporty.

In terms of equipment, the Rapid does fall short compared to its competitors. The 8-inch touchscreen system does not offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also, while the ‘Style’ trim is slightly more affordable, it offers four airbags; you only get two airbags on the ‘Monte Carlo’ variant. Also, the Style variant gets remote sensing doors and a rear-view camera, both of which are absent on the Monte Carlo trim.

As stated earlier, the Skoda Rapid is powered by a 1.0-litre TSI engine. This turbo-petrol motor is capable of generating 110 PS and 175 Nm. Transmission options are limited to a 6-speed manual at the moment, but there will a 6-speed torque-converter automatic added to the line-up soon. The 2020 Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo is priced at Rs. 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).